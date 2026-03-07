Maxx Crosby has a lot to say about his trade to Baltimore

The transaction involving Maxx Crosby generated a huge reaction in the National Football League .

After several months of speculation, the formidable defensive player was finally traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Baltimore Ravens. Despite this unexpected departure, Crosby says he has no hard feelings.entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>Baltimore Ravens. Despite this unexpected departure, Crosby says he holds no grudges against his former organization.

In a video posted on social media, the player explained that he never expected to leave Las Vegas. “I have no ill will toward this organization,” he said, noting that the events leading up to the decision were very quick and emotional.

This major trade ends a long chapter of his career with the Raiders, the team that selected him in the 2019 draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders have finally agreed to trade Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two first-round picks. This significant move comes after several rounds of negotiations.entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>Baltimore Ravens in return for two first-round picks. This significant move comes after several months of speculation about the star player's future.

The situation reportedly began to escalate in December, when Crosby was upset by the team's decision to end his season two games early due to a knee injury.

Drafted in the fourth round in 2019, Crosby quickly established himself as one of the league's best quarterback hunters. His steady progress earned him five Pro Bowl selections, cementing his status as one of the NFL's most dominant defensive players.

Despite his remarkable individual performances, collective success has not always been a given in Las Vegas. During his time with the team, the Raiders have only made one playoff appearance.

Now a member of the Baltimore Ravens, Maxx Crosby is starting a new chapter in his career with the clear ambition of winning a championship.

The Baltimore team hopes that his arrival will significantly increase their pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Last season, the Ravens struggled in this area, finishing the year with only 30 quarterback sacks.

Crosby says he is ready to give his all for his new team. He has promised Baltimore fans that he will put his heart and soul into helping the organization achieve its ultimate goal.

Although some Las Vegas Raiders fans may be disappointed by his departure, the player made a point of thanking the organization, its owner Mark Davis, former head coach Jon Gruden, and former general manager John Delaney.entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>Jon Gruden, and former general manager Mike Mayock for their support over the years.

For Crosby, this departure does not mark a break, but rather the end of a cycle and the beginning of a new challenge in the NFL.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.