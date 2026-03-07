Justin Verlander: first start for the Tigers since 2017

As has been the custom for several years now, I have the privilege of writing an article about Justin Verlander. At 43, he will soon be embarking on his 21st season in the Majors. Yesterday, in a Grapefruit League game, Verlander took the mound for the first time in more than 3,000 days to once again defend the colors of the Detroit Tigers. The pitcher agreed to a one-year deal to return to where it all began for him in 2005. The number 35 pitched two innings, giving up two runs to the Boston Red Sox on two hits, including a home run to Kristian Campbell. The Tigers won 11-3 against the Red Sox. The veteran still had time to strike out four batters. Upon his return to the Tigers, Verlander will complete a starting rotation consisting of Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez, Jack Flaherty, and Casey Mize. Verlander and Valdez joined the group as free agents during the last offseason. Team officials hope to capitalize on Skubal's presence, which remains uncertain in the medium term following his recent arbitration win. The signing of a one-year, $32 million contract does not reassure anyone in Detroit, as the gap between the team's offer and the player's demands was enormous. Rumors persist in his case, with many people expecting him to leave Michigan at the end of the 2026 season.

New from me: In his first spring start, Justin Verlander comes full circle with Detroit https://t.co/fFDoqg9h3U — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 7, 2026

For now, Skubal will focus on performing well against the British at the World Baseball Classic, while Verlander and his other teammates have recorded a third win in nine games so far in the preseason schedule.

Justin Verlander won't feel the weight of the world on his shoulders, as Tigers manager A.J. Hinch knows full well that his veteran pitcher's tank isn't as full as it once was. Used wisely, he could be a valuable asset to his team, because in 20 seasons in the major leagues, he has seen it all and knows his limits.

Like many people, I was surprised to see Verlander return to Detroit, even though it was a logical choice for him. For the past few seasons, he has been rolling his ball from city to city without feeling completely at home. For me, a return to Houston made more sense.

Nevertheless, the Virginia native is returning to his roots and could come full circle by cementing the fact that he could wear a Tigers cap when he enters the Hall of Fame after his illustrious career is over.

Verlander has won three Cy Young Awards since 2025 and will inspire his teammate Skubal, who already has two to his credit, to follow in his footsteps.

