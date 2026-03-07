It’s now confirmed for Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers made an important decision regarding their defensive unit by signing veteran Khalil Mack to a new deal.

The National Football League team confirmed a one-year contract with the formidable quarterback hunter, a signing that ensures the star player's presence for the upcoming season.

Khalil Mack's contract with the Chargers is reportedly worth approximately $18 million and is fully guaranteed. This agreement prevents the veteran from testing the free agent market and shows that the organization still wants to capitalize on his experience and defensive impact.

Even at 35, Mack remains one of the most respected players at his position in the NFL. His ability to put constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks continues to make him a key part of the Chargers' defense.

Since joining the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022, Khalil Mack has proven that he still has a lot to offer. Over the past few seasons, he has racked up several important quarterback sacks, contributing directly to his team's defensive performance. The 2023 season remains one of the most memorable of his time in Los Angeles. That year, he recorded 17 quarterback sacks, the best total of his career. Although his statistics have declined slightly since then, he remains a player capable of changing the course of a game with a single play. In total, Khalil Mack has surpassed the 100-sack mark in his career in the NFL.>Khalil Mack surpassed the 100-sack mark during his career in the National Football League, a feat that confirms his status among the most dominant pass rushers of his generation.

Before joining the Los Angeles Chargers, Mack had already made a name for himself with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears. He won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2016, a prestigious honor that confirmed his immense talent.

With Khalil Mack's contract with the Chargers, the organization is clearly banking on stability and experience to lead its defensive unit. The veteran's leadership, combined with his effectiveness on the field, could once again play a key role in the team's ambitions for the upcoming season.

Chargers fans are now hoping that this continuity will allow the defense to take another step forward and help the team aspire to great honors in the NFL.

