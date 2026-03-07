It’s been (quite) difficult for Alexander Zharovsky in recent games.

Alexander Zharovsky is having a great season in the KHL. The young man has scored 14 goals and 38 points in 54 games since the start of the campaign, which is a solid haul for a player who has just turned 19.

In fact, it's the best tally in KHL history for a player competing in his 18-year-old season.

That said, the youngster seems to have hit a wall recently. He has only one point (one goal) in his last nine games… and he hasn't scored a single point in six games. He has also maintained a differential of -4 during this streak.

We also note that the kid's playing time is starting to drop. While he has generally spent between 16 and 18 minutes on the ice per game since the beginning of 2026, we note that he has only played 13:24 in his last six games.

And today, he only spent 12:25 on the ice. That's not much for someone who is the third-highest scorer on his team.

Zharovsky is pointless in his last six games and -4 while averaging 13:24 in ice time. #HabsCast — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) March 7, 2026

Obviously, it's normal to see a kid go through a slump, especially in a league like the KHL. Ivan Demidov, for example, also had a tough time in Russia last year.

And that reminds us of something important: developing a prospect takes time… and it's really, really not always linear.

It's interesting to note that Zharovsky's slump comes at a time when he is reaching a personal high in games played in a season. Last year, he only played 45 games in the regular season (and against lower-caliber opponents)… and now he's at 54 games this year.

He may be running out of steam… and if that's the case, it just goes to show that another year in Russia wouldn't necessarily hurt him: it would help him prepare for the 84-game seasons (and subsequent playoffs) in the Bettman circuit.

Quick fire

– Make your predictions.

What's your prediction for tonight's game? Log in to your Habs+ account and earn points by participating in the “Prediction Game” now! PARTICIPATE → https://t.co/SA4ULcfSm2#GoHabsGo | @Miseojeu pic.twitter.com/7Z7Pln1Hz2 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 7, 2026

– 4-3 victory for the Rocket, who won after eight rounds of shootouts.

– The asking price for Oliver Ekman-Larsson was very high. Reminder: according to David Pagnotta, the CH was interested in his services.

Elliotte Friedman: I heard the Leafs were asking for a first- and second-round pick for Oliver Ekman-Larsson – FAN Morning Show (3/6) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) March 7, 2026

— Good point.

Goes to show you the unpredictability of the position… From one year to the next, you just never know with the vast majority what you're going to get… https://t.co/KBOPT1s1ES — Mitch Gallo (@MitchyGallo) March 7, 2026

— Mitch Gallo (@MitchyGallo) March 7, 2026

– These jerseys are beautiful.

The jerseys are available at auction. All details at https://t.co/Xo5HCaOsxZ

The jerseys are available at auction. All details at https://t.co/Xo5HCaOsxZ pic.twitter.com/Wl61QHEfIk

— Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) March 7, 2026