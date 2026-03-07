Is Kenneth Walker III heading to Washington?

The Washington Commanders are expected to be particularly active when the free agent market opens in the National Football League.entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>National Football League.

After a disappointing 5-12 season in 2025, the organization has significant financial flexibility and could make a major move on offense.

According to analyst Dan Graziano of ESPN, Washington is expected to offer a three-year, $44 million contract to running back Kenneth Walker III, currently with the Seattle Seahawks for a three-year contract worth $44 million.

The anticipated deal would include approximately $22 million guaranteed. Walker would enter the market with a strong reputation, particularly after winning the Super Bowl MVP award. His value could be influenced by the recent contract of running back Breece Hall, who set a new salary benchmark after being tagged as a franchise player with the New York Jets.entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>New York Jets.

During the 2025 season, Walker racked up 1,027 rushing yards and five touchdowns, in addition to adding 31 receptions for 282 yards. His contribution was also crucial during Seattle's playoff run, with 313 rushing yards and four additional touchdowns.

The Commanders could also try to add speed to their receiving corps. According to Graziano, the team could offer a three-year contract worth approximately $40 million to receiver Rashid Shaheed.

Shaheed played an important role in the Seahawks' run to the championship, contributing to the passing attack and special teams. Between his stints with the Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints, he totaled 687 receiving yards in the regular season.

His versatility as a returner also attracted the attention of several teams. During the playoffs, he scored three touchdowns on returns, including two on kickoffs and one on a punt.

With approximately $87 million in cap space, Washington has the flexibility to make both of these significant signings.

The goal of these moves would be to build a more explosive offense around quarterback Jayden Daniels. Selected as the cornerstone of the franchise, Daniels represents the future of the team, but he was limited by injuries last season.

Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt led the team with 805 rushing yards in 2025, while Chris Rodriguez Jr. added 500 yards and six touchdowns. However, the potential arrival of Kenneth Walker III would give Washington a true number one running back. By pairing Walker with Daniels, who is himself a threat on the ground, the Commanders could transform their offense and become competitive again in the National Conference.

