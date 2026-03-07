I’m tired of seeing Nick Suzuki in shootouts.

Last night, the Canadiens lost in a shootout to the Ducks. Just like Tuesday night against the Sharks, the team scored tons of goals… but gave up even more.

No, that's not a recipe that usually leads to much success.

And last night, during the shootout, Nick Suzuki was the Habs' second shooter. Once again, he failed to score.

Unbeknownst to most, the captain has now missed 16 consecutive shootout attempts. In fact, the last time he scored in a shootout was on December 13, 2023. At that point, Ivan Demidov was still several months away from joining the Habs organization.

Nick Suzuki is now 0-16 in his last 16 shootout attempts. — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 7, 2026

Suzuki is a solid player, and in fact, it's understandable that the captain is one of his coach's trusted men. Except that at some point, you have to know when to stop pushing… especially when the club has resources.

Ask yourself this: if Suzuki didn't wear the C on his jersey, would he still be one of the club's top three shooters in shootouts after 16 consecutive misses? No, clearly not.

Early in his career, Suzuki was a sure bet in shootouts, scoring almost every time. But for more than two years now, he hasn't been able to score even once.

He's handsome and he's good, the captain… but I'm really, really tired of seeing him on the ice in shootouts, especially among the first three shooters. It just doesn't work, and you can tell that the repeated failures are weighing on his mind.

Why not give Juraj Slafkovský a chance, for example, who wasn't among the club's top six shooters yesterday? And why did we have to wait until the fourth round to see Ivan Demidov, who has the best hands on the club, get his chance?

And if the club could find a way to bring Alexandre Texier back into the lineup, that wouldn't hurt either in this scenario.

In brief

– Interesting information from colleague Maxime Truman.

#CFMTL: Saturday morning training session at Marie-Victorin. The session was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. according to what had been communicated to the media, but it ultimately began at 11:00 a.m. We had simply been given the wrong information. Here's what I remember from the first 15… pic.twitter.com/UdIENQGv63 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 7, 2026

Corey Perry will play tonight.

Corey Perry is in Toronto and will play tonight for the Lightning pic.twitter.com/lgIVVde4Xb — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 7, 2026

– It's understandable.