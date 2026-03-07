Huge signing announced for the Bills

The Buffalo Bills secured an important part of their offensive line by agreeing to a contract extension with center Connor McGovern .

According to information reported by insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, McGovern has agreed to a four-year deal worth a total of $52 million, including $32 million guaranteed. With an average annual salary of $13 million, he becomes the fifth highest-paid center in the National Football League.

This extension clearly demonstrates the Bills organization's confidence in Connor McGovern. Since arriving in Buffalo, the player has established himself as a reliable presence at the heart of the offensive line.

The center position is one of the most strategic on the field. In addition to protecting the quarterback, the center must also identify defensive coverages and coordinate several adjustments before the snap. In the Bills' offensive system, this responsibility is even more important.

With this new contract, Buffalo is ensuring that it will maintain a certain stability within its offensive line for the next few seasons.

The Bills' decision is also part of a clear strategy: to continue building a solid offensive line in front of their star quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen remains the centerpiece of Buffalo's offense, and the team wants to maximize his chances of success by providing him with effective protection. Keeping an experienced and consistent center like McGovern helps maintain good communication on the line and improves the stability of the offense.

In recent seasons, the Bills have consistently been among the most competitive teams in the American Football Conference, but the organization continues to look for the adjustments needed to take the next step in the playoffs.

Proven value on the market

With an average annual salary of $13 million, Connor McGovern now joins the ranks of the highest-paid centers in the NFL. This type of contract reflects not only his importance to the Bills, but also the growing value of offensive linemen who can offer consistency and durability.

For Buffalo, the goal is clear: retain key players already in place in order to remain in contention for the title and eventually aim for a Super Bowl appearance in the coming years.

