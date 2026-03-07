Here’s why Maxx Crosby is the perfect acquisition for the Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens made one of the most significant trades of the early offseason in the National Football League.entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>National Football League.

The organization acquired formidable defensive lineman Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for two first-round picks, those of 2026 and 2027.

According to reports by Adam Schefter of ESPN, this is an extremely rare move for Baltimore. Historically, the Ravens have avoided trading their valuable first-round picks for veterans, preferring to rely on the draft and internal development.

However, the arrival of Maxx Crosby represents a clear gamble: to immediately strengthen the defense in order to become a serious contender for the title in the American Football Conference once again.

The addition of Crosby directly addresses a significant need for the Ravens. Last season, Baltimore recorded only 30 quarterback sacks, placing the team among the least productive in the league in that category. For several years, the organization has been trying to develop a true specialist in putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Players such as Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo and Adisa Isaac have been drafted to fill this role, but none have had the impact of a dominant player.

With Maxx Crosby, the Ravens get a player recognized as one of the best quarterback hunters in the NFL. In addition to his ability to generate pressure, he also stands out for his effectiveness against the run and his impressive endurance, often remaining on the field for virtually every defensive sequence.

While the trade is eye-catching, it comes with some risks. Maxx Crosby will be 29 years old at the start of next season and is coming off a year marred by a knee injury.

His pressure rate on opposing quarterbacks has also declined over the past two seasons, raising questions about his future production.

However, Baltimore hopes that the context of a competitive team will allow Crosby to return to his dominant level. Unlike the Raiders, who are often behind on the scoreboard, the Ravens should offer him more obvious passing situations where he can exploit his explosiveness.

A decision linked to Lamar Jackson's window

This trade is also part of the team's strategy around quarterback Lamar Jackson. Also 29 years old, the offensive star remains at the peak of his career, and Baltimore wants to maximize its chances of winning a Super Bowl during this period.

The defense already has several key players, including Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton, and Marlon Humphrey. The addition of a dominant player like Crosby could transform this unit and give the Ravens the missing piece they need to take their playoff run to the next level.

By trading two first-round picks to acquire him, Baltimore is sending a clear message: the goal is to win now.

