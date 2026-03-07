Freddie Freeman will forever be a member of the Dodgers, not the Braves.

Despite all the money involved and a history rich in legendary players, no position player who spent significant time with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been inducted into the Hall of Fame wearing a cap emblazoned with the famous L.A. Not a single one in 68 years.

The California team's representation in Cooperstown is currently limited to pitchers Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, and Don Sutton. However, that could change with Freddie Freeman. The question is not whether the first baseman will make it to Cooperstown, but rather what cap he will wear.

Freeman has certainly accomplished a lot during his twelve years with the Atlanta Braves, but there is no doubt that he has accomplished even more with the Dodgers.

His .310 batting average and .907 OPS in Los Angeles demonstrate a level of excellence that is more than consistent.

But Freeman's impact goes beyond statistics. In just four years, the 36-year-old has won two World Series championships and hit the first and only game-winning grand slam in Fall Classic history. New York Yankees fans remember it all too well…

Not to mention his decisive home run that ended an 18-inning game in the 2025 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

A six-time MLB All-Star and 2020 National League MVP, Freeman has expressed his desire to play four more seasons with the Dodgers.

The success and memorable moments he will continue to show the baseball world in the coming seasons will only strengthen his Hall of Fame credentials and cement his legacy as a full-fledged member of the Dodgers.

