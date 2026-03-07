Eight players invited to the CFL evaluation camp earn their spots at the big event in Edmonton

The Canadian Football League has confirmed that eight athletes who took part in the invitation-only evaluation camp have earned their spots in the main evaluation camp, which will be held in Toronto.span> has confirmed that eight athletes who participated in the invitation-only evaluation camp have earned their spots in the main evaluation camp, which will be held in Edmonton from March 27 to 29.

This event, presented by Anytime Fitness, represents a crucial step for hopefuls looking to make their mark ahead of the league's upcoming draft. Selected players will join the best national and international college football talent in hopes of improving their draft standing.

The evaluation camp is one of the most important showcases for draft-eligible players, as scouts and executives from the league's nine teams analyze their physical, technical, and athletic performances.

Among the athletes who impressed scouts at the invitation-only camp were two players from the University of Windsor football program.

Here is the complete list of prospects who will participate in the main camp:

Gianni Green , defensive back – University of Guelph (Mississauga, Ontario)

Ethan John , defensive back – University of Windsor (Felton, Minnesota)

Steven Kpehe , defensive lineman – Queen's University (London, Ontario)

Victor Olaniran , offensive lineman – University of Manitoba (Winnipeg, Manitoba)

Chris Pashula , offensive lineman – University of Calgary (Calgary, Alberta)

Tyriq Quayson , wide receiver – University of Windsor (Vaughan, Ontario)

Matt Sibley , tight end – University of Calgary (Calgary, Alberta)

Liam Talbot, defensive back – University of Windsor (London, Ontario)

These players will now have the opportunity to compete against the elite prospects in Canadian and international football.

The evaluation camp is one of the most crucial moments in the CFL calendar for young players. Over several days, prospects participate in a series of physical tests, technical drills, and interviews with teams.

Their performance can have a direct impact on their draft position.

The 2026 CFL Draft will take place on April 28, followed by the CFL Global Draft on April 29.

A new celebration for coaches

The evaluation camp week will also feature a new event: the first edition of the CFL Coach of the Year Celebration.

The evening will take place at The Westin Edmonton on March 25 and will include:

The announcement of the 2025 CFL Coach of the Year

Presentation of the Hugh Campbell Leadership Award

Presentation of the Ted Goveia Football Operations Award

Several awards for amateur coaches presented by Football Alberta and the Edmonton Elks

The evening will also feature a presentation by two-time Grey Cup champion Angus Reid, a former player who played in the league for 13 seasons.

The profits generated during the event, notably through a silent auction, will be used to support various initiatives to develop amateur soccer in the region.

