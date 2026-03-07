Brad Treliving admits that the Leafs’ failure began with him

Raphael Simard
When Kyle Dubas left Toronto, I don't know how the organization thought things would be better by hiring a GM who had never proven himself.

That GM is Brad Treliving, and as expected, he hasn't done anything right. He describes the situation as a failure and says that failure starts with him.

That's what he said yesterday in a press conference with Toronto reporters.

Since becoming the team's boss, he has made some controversial trades.

The worst: not signing Mitchell Marner. His trade at the last trade deadline: trading this year's first-round pick and Fraser Minten for Brandon Carlo wasn't very glorious either…

He also traded a first-round pick in 2027 for Scott Laughton, who had fourth-line playing time, wanted to stay in Toronto, and was ultimately traded to the Kings for a third-round pick in 2026. What a disaster!

The Leafs won't be rebuilding with guys like William Nylander and Auston Matthews. But as of late, the captain's future isn't set in stone. He wasn't nearly traded yesterday, according to Elliotte Friedman (32 Thoughts), but this summer, both sides will have a big conversation about the player's future in the Queen City.

One thing is certain: tough times are just beginning in Toronto.

It will be difficult to attract free agents, in any case…


