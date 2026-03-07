Another heartbreaking shootout loss for the CH

After a 12-goal game against the Sharks, the CH returned to action against the Ducks tonight.

Here are the two lineups:

Ducks lines vs Canadiens: Kreider -Carlsson – Gauthier

Killorn -McTavish -Sennecke

Vatrano – Poehling -Harkins

Johnston – Washe – Viel LaCombe -Trouba

Zellweger – Gudas

Mintyukov -Moore Dostal

Husso Injured: Granlund, Terry

Scratched: Carlson, Helleson#FlyTogether — 32 Hockey Updates (@32HockeyUpdates) March 6, 2026

Three goals were scored in the first minute.

However, two were allowed.

First, after a goal was disallowed for the home team, Cutter Gauthier took advantage of defensive confusion to score his ninth goal in eight games.

This one's onside. Ducks score first for the first time on this post-Olympic homestand, and it's Cutter Gauthier AGAIN. His NINTH in EIGHT games. Fourth straight game with a goal. 1-0 Ducks. (for a few seconds) #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/DQi1FeMR5S — Zach Cavanagh (@ZachCav) March 7, 2026

But seconds later, Nick Suzuki responded.

Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky, who was back on the first line, got the assists.

A few minutes later, the Habs benefited from a power play.

Lane Hutson scored the Habs' second goal on the second shot.

61st point in his 61st game of the season When life gives you Lane, make Lane-menade #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/hkOlBwId8p — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 7, 2026

After a penalty by Samuel Montembeault, the goalie looked weak on Radko Gudas' goal.

2-2 after one period.

Before the end of the second period, the Ducks regained the lead.

On a power play, Jackson LaCombe outplayed Monty, who looked weak once again.

Samuel Montembeault has looked better pic.twitter.com/gOMzw8xbyA — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 7, 2026

And early in the third period, Leo Carlsson took advantage of a rare mistake by Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson to double his team's lead.

CHRISTOPHER KREIDER LEO CARLSSON! VIBES ARE VIBING #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/vyyjoeGZSS — Late Arrivals (@LateArrivalsPod) March 7, 2026

Caufield and Hutson redeemed themselves moments later, however.

Number 13 scored a superb goal. Hutson and Noah Dobson picked up the assists.

Then Alexandre Carrier brought everyone back to square one.

It wasn't a goalie duel…

Alex Carrier knocks down a puck and fires it in. They don't ask how, they ask how many. #Habs tie it up at four apiece. pic.twitter.com/xZXn2LxYuR — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) March 7, 2026

Lukas Dostal was weak again after that.

Cole Caufield, for the second time tonight, found the back of the net. His 37th of the year.

Cole Caufield goals: 37 in 2025-26

37 in 2024-25 He still has 21 more games left to play this season.pic.twitter.com/srjmTQcMHh — William Dubé (@williamdube_) March 7, 2026

The young American has equaled his high from last year. There are 21 games left in the season… He's on track to score 49!

Three goals in less than five minutes for the visitors.

But of course, at the end of the game, the Ducks forced overtime.

Chris Kreider redirected the shot from the point to tie the score at five.

KREIDER HE TIES WITH LESS THAN A MINUTE LEFT! pic.twitter.com/kmncK3edg3 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 7, 2026

Despite a four-on-three power play in overtime, no goals were scored.

On to the shootout:

Leo Carlsson SAVE

Cole Caufield SAVE

Beckett Sennecke SAVE

Nick Suzuki SAVE

Mason McTavish SAVE

Kirby Dach. SAVE

Cutter Gauthier GOAL

Ivan Demidov GOAL

Chris Kreider SHUTOUT

Lane Hutson SHUTOUT

Alex Killorn GOAL

Oliver Kapanen SHUTOUT

Final score: 5-4 Ducks.

Martin St-Louis's team will be back in action tomorrow in Los Angeles at 7 p.m.

Overtime

– Rocket victory.

Final score

Final score pic.twitter.com/ix9mOGalEI — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) March 7, 2026

– Not ideal.

The Habs have four shots on 5v5 tonight halfway through the game. — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 7, 2026

— 35 seconds later, Anaheim scored the fourth goal.

Can we just cancel the 3rd period? I don't wanna know what's in store for this period — HFTV (@HFTVSports) March 7, 2026

– Another goal for Bryce Pickford.

Habs prospect Bryce Pickford scores his 42nd goal in 51 games pic.twitter.com/jLeP7n25Gx — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 7, 2026

— He's in good company.

NHL players who have scored more goals than Cole Caufield: Nathan MacKinnon. The end. — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 7, 2026

— He deserves his latest contract extension.