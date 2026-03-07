Another heartbreaking shootout loss for the CH

Raphael Simard
Another heartbreaking shootout loss for the CH
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

After a 12-goal game against the Sharks, the CH returned to action against the Ducks tonight.

Here are the two lineups:

Three goals were scored in the first minute.

However, two were allowed.

First, after a goal was disallowed for the home team, Cutter Gauthier took advantage of defensive confusion to score his ninth goal in eight games.

But seconds later, Nick Suzuki responded.

Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky, who was back on the first line, got the assists.

A few minutes later, the Habs benefited from a power play.

Lane Hutson scored the Habs' second goal on the second shot.

After a penalty by Samuel Montembeault, the goalie looked weak on Radko Gudas' goal.

2-2 after one period.

Before the end of the second period, the Ducks regained the lead.

On a power play, Jackson LaCombe outplayed Monty, who looked weak once again.

And early in the third period, Leo Carlsson took advantage of a rare mistake by Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson to double his team's lead.

Caufield and Hutson redeemed themselves moments later, however.

Number 13 scored a superb goal. Hutson and Noah Dobson picked up the assists.

Then Alexandre Carrier brought everyone back to square one.

It wasn't a goalie duel…

Lukas Dostal was weak again after that.

Cole Caufield, for the second time tonight, found the back of the net. His 37th of the year.

The young American has equaled his high from last year. There are 21 games left in the season… He's on track to score 49!

Three goals in less than five minutes for the visitors.

But of course, at the end of the game, the Ducks forced overtime.

Chris Kreider redirected the shot from the point to tie the score at five.

Despite a four-on-three power play in overtime, no goals were scored.

On to the shootout:

Leo Carlsson SAVE

Cole Caufield SAVE

Beckett Sennecke SAVE

Nick Suzuki SAVE

Mason McTavish SAVE

Kirby Dach. SAVE

Cutter Gauthier GOAL

Ivan Demidov GOAL

Chris Kreider SHUTOUT

Lane Hutson SHUTOUT

Alex Killorn GOAL

Oliver Kapanen SHUTOUT

Final score: 5-4 Ducks.

Martin St-Louis's team will be back in action tomorrow in Los Angeles at 7 p.m.


Overtime

– Rocket victory.

– Not ideal.

— 35 seconds later, Anaheim scored the fourth goal.

– Another goal for Bryce Pickford.

— He's in good company.

— He deserves his latest contract extension.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!