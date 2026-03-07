Another heartbreaking shootout loss for the CH
After a 12-goal game against the Sharks, the CH returned to action against the Ducks tonight.
Here are the two lineups:
Tonight's lineup
Tonight's lineup
Ducks lines vs Canadiens:
Kreider -Carlsson – Gauthier
Killorn -McTavish -Sennecke
Vatrano – Poehling -Harkins
Johnston – Washe – Viel
LaCombe -Trouba
Zellweger – Gudas
Mintyukov -Moore
Dostal
Husso
Injured: Granlund, Terry
Scratched: Carlson, Helleson#FlyTogether
Three goals were scored in the first minute.
However, two were allowed.
First, after a goal was disallowed for the home team, Cutter Gauthier took advantage of defensive confusion to score his ninth goal in eight games.
This one's onside. Ducks score first for the first time on this post-Olympic homestand, and it's Cutter Gauthier AGAIN. His NINTH in EIGHT games. Fourth straight game with a goal.
1-0 Ducks. (for a few seconds) #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/DQi1FeMR5S
But seconds later, Nick Suzuki responded.
Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky, who was back on the first line, got the assists.
20th goal 70th point#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/LL6nUjmJ8H
A few minutes later, the Habs benefited from a power play.
Lane Hutson scored the Habs' second goal on the second shot.
61st point in his 61st game of the season
When life gives you Lane, make Lane-menade #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/hkOlBwId8p
After a penalty by Samuel Montembeault, the goalie looked weak on Radko Gudas' goal.
2-2 after one period.
Radko Gudas connects from the point #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/Ay9GCCIeQX
Before the end of the second period, the Ducks regained the lead.
On a power play, Jackson LaCombe outplayed Monty, who looked weak once again.
Samuel Montembeault has looked better pic.twitter.com/gOMzw8xbyA
And early in the third period, Leo Carlsson took advantage of a rare mistake by Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson to double his team's lead.
CHRISTOPHER KREIDER LEO CARLSSON! VIBES ARE VIBING #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/vyyjoeGZSS
Caufield and Hutson redeemed themselves moments later, however.
Number 13 scored a superb goal. Hutson and Noah Dobson picked up the assists.
Who else but Cole Caufield to narrow the gap?
4-3 Anaheim#GoHabsGo c. #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/RVFfZvPwJ1
Then Alexandre Carrier brought everyone back to square one.
It wasn't a goalie duel…
Alex Carrier knocks down a puck and fires it in. They don't ask how, they ask how many. #Habs tie it up at four apiece. pic.twitter.com/xZXn2LxYuR
Lukas Dostal was weak again after that.
Cole Caufield, for the second time tonight, found the back of the net. His 37th of the year.
Cole Caufield goals:
37 in 2025-26
37 in 2024-25
He still has 21 more games left to play this season.pic.twitter.com/srjmTQcMHh
The young American has equaled his high from last year. There are 21 games left in the season… He's on track to score 49!
Three goals in less than five minutes for the visitors.
But of course, at the end of the game, the Ducks forced overtime.
Chris Kreider redirected the shot from the point to tie the score at five.
KREIDER
HE TIES WITH LESS THAN A MINUTE LEFT! pic.twitter.com/kmncK3edg3
Despite a four-on-three power play in overtime, no goals were scored.
On to the shootout:
Leo Carlsson SAVE
Cole Caufield SAVE
Beckett Sennecke SAVE
Nick Suzuki SAVE
Mason McTavish SAVE
Kirby Dach. SAVE
Cutter Gauthier GOAL
Ivan Demidov GOAL
Chris Kreider SHUTOUT
Lane Hutson SHUTOUT
Alex Killorn GOAL
Oliver Kapanen SHUTOUT
Final score: 5-4 Ducks.
Martin St-Louis's team will be back in action tomorrow in Los Angeles at 7 p.m.
Overtime
– Rocket victory.
– Not ideal.
The Habs have four shots on 5v5 tonight halfway through the game.
— 35 seconds later, Anaheim scored the fourth goal.
Can we just cancel the 3rd period? I don't wanna know what's in store for this period
– Another goal for Bryce Pickford.
Habs prospect Bryce Pickford scores his 42nd goal in 51 games
— He's in good company.
NHL players who have scored more goals than Cole Caufield:
Nathan MacKinnon.
The end.
— He deserves his latest contract extension.
Ryan Poehling is a solid defensive asset for the Ducks. He has become a very reliable forward.
