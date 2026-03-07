The Montreal Alouettes' training camp in Quebec City could become a reality in the coming seasons.

According to information reported by Le Soleil, the Montreal Alouettes organization is considering leaving Saint-Jérôme to set up its spring training camp in the national capital.

For several years, the Alouettes have held their training camp in the Laurentians, in Saint-Jérôme, a location chosen in particular for its modern sports facilities and its environment conducive to physical preparation. However, the team is now considering a strategic change that would allow it to further expand its presence throughout Quebec.

The possibility of a Montreal Alouettes training camp in Quebec City is already generating a lot of interest, both among football fans and in the capital's sporting community. Quebec City has a strong football tradition, thanks in particular to the success of the Rouge et Or program at Laval University, one of the most dominant teams in Canadian university football.

For the Alouettes, moving their training camp to the Quebec City area would represent an interesting opportunity to get closer to a new fan base. Although the team plays its home games at Percival Molson Stadium, the organization has been looking to grow its popularity across the province for several years.

Training camp is often a great time to connect directly with fans. Supporters can attend training sessions, meet the players, and participate in various activities organized by the team. In a market as passionate about football as Quebec City, these events could draw large crowds.

In addition to the sporting aspect, such a project could also generate significant economic benefits for the region. The arrival of players, coaches, staff, and media for several weeks could benefit local hotels, restaurants, and businesses.

For the time being, no official changes have been announced by the Montreal Alouettes organization. The plan for a Montreal Alouettes training camp in Quebec City therefore remains under consideration. If the decision is confirmed, it would be an important step toward strengthening the team's presence in the province and continuing to grow the popularity of Canadian Football League football in Quebec.

