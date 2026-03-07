2026 Profile: Chicago White Sox

The 2026 Major League Baseball season will begin shortly. At Passion MLB, as has been the case for years, we are setting the stage for the season by introducing the 30 teams of Major League Baseball.

Today, the White Sox are on the menu.

2025 Season

After a historically bad 2024 campaign (the White Sox had 121 losses, a record), the club was hoping for better. And with only 102 losses, that's what happened in 2025. Hooray, I guess?

Clearly, no one had any expectations in Chicago in 2025. And it showed.

Additions and departures

That said, the bosses in Chicago decided it was time to start giving the guys some resources—and to give the fans in the stands a glimmer of hope.

The biggest move was undoubtedly the signing of Munetaka Murakami, the powerful Japanese slugger.

Video footage of the backside double by Munetaka Murakami earlier today Great piece of hitting (@ChuckGarfien)pic.twitter.com/bndIEJwv3e — SleeperWhiteSox (@SleeperWhiteSox) February 23, 2026

Seranthony Dominguez (as a late-game specialist), Austin Hays, Erick Fedde, Sean Newcomb, Anthony Kay, Ryan Borucki, Everson Pereira, and Jarred Kelenic are among the additions.

On the departures side, Mike Tauchman, Cam Booser, Sean Newcomb, Steven Wilson, Martin Perez, Michael A. Taylor, Tyler Alexander, and Miguel Castro are no longer with the White Sox.

And when it comes to big trades, keep in mind that Luis Robert Jr. was traded for Luisangel Acuna. The White Sox also paid very little to acquire Jordan Hicks. So there has been more movement than we thought there would be in the city.

Strengths and weaknesses

Let's be honest: the White Sox may have taken a step forward, but they still have a bad team. They'll just be a little less bad than in 2025, that's all.

The rotation won't be adequate and the bullpen will be sorely lacking in resources.

But offensively, things will be more dynamic. Chicago has resources behind the plate (Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero) and a few young players are coming up. Munetaka Murakami, Chase Meidroth, Miguel Vargas, and the excellent Colson Montgomery at shortstop will form a good infield.

Expect to see Andrew Benintendi be invisible and Brooks Baldwin progress with Austin Hays alongside him.

Expectations for the 2026 season

The Guardians, Tigers, and Royals will share the top three spots in the American League Central. These are teams that will aspire to compete for the playoffs. The Twins and White Sox are not in the same boat. After Minnesota's fire sale, is it possible to think that Chicago could finish fourth in the division and not come close to the 100-loss mark? I'm not saying it's likely, but it's possible. The goal will be to see the young players progress and take a big step forward, laying the groundwork for the future.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.