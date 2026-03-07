18 goals in 22 games: Cole Caufield is the NHL’s leading scorer in 2026.

I know it's hard to ignore the Montreal Canadiens' final score last night and focus on the positives, but we have to do it.

Even though the Habs lost in a shootout, and Samuel Montembeault once again let his team down, there are positives to take away from this game. And the main positive is Cole Caufield.

Once again, the Habs' #13 was excellent and stood out, allowing the CH to earn at least one point in this difficult game.

Caufield scored two goals in the third period, including the one that gave his team a 5-4 lead.

Cole Caufield scores his second goal of the period to put the Habs in front pic.twitter.com/JrdrA2j7q5 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 7, 2026

With this performance, Caufield now has 18 goals in 22 games since the start of 2026, placing him comfortably at the top of the NHL rankings.

No other NHL player has scored more than Caufield since the start of the year, putting the Habs player in a fantastic position ahead of players such as Nikita Kucherov, Leon Draisaitl, and Wyatt Johnston.

In short, the Habs' sniper is on fire, and it's not just in 2026 that Caufield has started scoring, because over the entire season, his 37 goals in 61 games have earned him second place among NHL goal scorers on his own.

Only Nathan MacKinnon has more goals, and the five-goal gap between the two is not huge.

Caufield is truly among the NHL's elite, as can be seen by the names behind him in this ranking.

It is also important to note that 37 goals is Caufield's personal best, which he set last season in 82 games.

Caufield has now reached that mark in 21 fewer games.

Caufield still has 21 games left to improve his personal best and potentially reach the 50-goal mark.

Cole Caufield goals: 37 in 2025-26

37 in 2024-25 He still has 21 more games left to play this season.pic.twitter.com/srjmTQcMHh — William Dubé (@williamdube_) March 7, 2026

His current pace would give him exactly 49.7 goals in 82 games, which really makes us believe he could reach the 50-goal mark.

That would be quite an achievement for Caufield.

In short, the Habs are really lucky to have their #13, one of the best scorers in the entire National Hockey League.

In Brief

– This is something to keep a close eye on.

Time to cut to the chase. The Oilers are in danger of missing the playoffs even in the worst division in the NHL. Their coach acknowledged their lot in life after the game with 19 games left. There is no urgency at all. This team is 30-33 on the season. — Jim Matheson (@jimmathesonnhl) March 7, 2026

Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones.

The NHL mourns the passing of Troy Murray, a Selke Trophy winner and Stanley Cup champion who skated in over 900 NHL games, including 12 seasons in Chicago where he later served as a radio analyst. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and many fans. https://t.co/v3UCjIn70Q pic.twitter.com/slzRzWU0bW — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 7, 2026

– Note.