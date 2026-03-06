World Classic: Robbie Perkins explains his viral refusal to shake hands

The World Baseball Classic got off to a good start for the Australians, who improved their record to two wins and no losses with a 5-1 victory over the Czech Republic at Tokyo Dome.

However, that wasn't what caught the attention in this game. At the start of the game, Czech lead-off hitter Milan Prokhop attempted to shake hands with Australian catcher Robbie Perkins, but was rebuffed.

This, of course, raised a lot of questions throughout the baseball world. Sam Blum of The Athletic asked Perkins about the incident and got the explanation that, essentially, it's not personal, it's just business.

There is absolutely no malice involved.

Perkins also added that if he saw the Czech team at the hotel, he would go over to meet them.

Talked to Aussie catcher Robbie Perkins about this. He said it's just a competitive thing, and nothing personal. If he sees the Czech team at the hotel, he'll check in. “There's absolutely no malice.” https://t.co/Z8No8K6aXE — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) March 6, 2026

One possible excuse for catchers not shaking hands with opposing batters is that resin and other sticky substances could come off the batter's glove and give them less-than-ideal gripping conditions later on. This seems to be the case with Perkins, if we read his lips correctly.

In any case, it's clear that Perkins is very focused on the task at hand in the Classic and doesn't intend to let anyone else's outstretched hand distract him from that goal.

In fact, the schedule is looking increasingly difficult for Australia with Japan and Korea in their sights, but so far, the Australians have put themselves in a position to advance from the group stage and reach the quarterfinals for a second consecutive tournament.

It remains to be seen whether Perkins will resist Shohei Ohtani's handshake.

