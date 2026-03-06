Trevor van Riemsdyk as a target for the Canadiens: there is some buzz about this

There are only a few hours left before the NHL trade deadline. And so far, Kent Hughes has yet to make a move.

Will that change in the next few hours? That's the question on everyone's mind.

We know that the club would like to add some depth to the blue line. And it's interesting to note that yesterday, Marco D'Amico wondered if Trevor van Riemsdyk is a guy who could be on the move. We'll come back to that.

For teams looking for cheap depth at RD, I wonder about Trevor Van Riemsdyk as this market unravels. Washington seems to want to play both sides of the market and the 34-year-old pending UFA could be a sneaky good add. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) March 5, 2026

And this morning, Tony Marinaro also mentioned van Riemsdyk's name. He mentioned in a post on X that the defenseman could help the Canadiens.

And he's not wrong: it's true that a right-handed defenseman who excels in a defensive role would be a welcome addition to the team.

It is also interesting to note that in the minutes that followed, D'Amico took the opportunity to repost his publication. We know that D'Amico and Marinaro are well connected in Montreal: have they heard anything in the last hour?

It should be noted that Marinaro also added fuel to the fire by stating that even though he would prefer Zach Whitecloud to a guy like van Riemsdyk, the Flames defenseman is not available unless a hefty price is paid. So we have to ask ourselves if TVR would be a “good, cheap” option… which is what the Habs are looking for.

I also prefer Zach Whitecloud to Trevor Van Riemsdyk, but he's not available unless you pay a high price in return. https://t.co/sWdJHwi7vH — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) March 6, 2026

We'll have to see how the situation develops over the course of the day. But in reality, seeing the Caps trade John Carlson and Nic Dowd yesterday makes you wonder how aggressively the club will sell.

Because if it continues to make Alex Ovechkin unhappy, perhaps the club will be a more cautious seller.

The Capitals captain has lost his smile Source: @TomGulittiNHL pic.twitter.com/uKSKUw3Wv0 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) March 6, 2026

