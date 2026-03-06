Trade alert between the Patriots and the Bears

The New England Patriots completed a major trade by sending veteran center Garrett Bradbury to the Chicago Bears .

This trade fills an urgent need for Chicago, which needed to quickly fill a key position on its offensive line.

According to reports by Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, the Patriots will receive a fifth-round pick in the 2027 draft in return. While the compensation seems modest, this trade allows New England to add a future pick while adjusting its roster structure for the coming seasons.

For the Bears, the goal is clear: to immediately stabilize the center position after an unexpected departure from the team.

The Bears' decision to acquire Bradbury comes just days after the announcement of center Drew Dalman's retirement. This situation forced the organization to turn to the trade market to find a reliable and experienced solution. Bradbury is just that type of player. Since his arrival in the National Football League, he has been a regular starter and a pillar at the center of the offensive line for the teams he has played for. data-end=”1796″>Before joining the Patriots, he spent the first six seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, where he established himself as a solid and durable center. That experience should now benefit the Bears, who are looking to strengthen their offensive protection for the upcoming season.

Bradbury's stint with the Patriots was ultimately short-lived. The veteran signed with the team during the last offseason on a two-year contract worth $9.5 million.

During the season, he played a central role on New England's offensive line. Bradbury started all 17 regular season games as well as the playoff games, contributing to the team's run to the Super Bowl.

At 30, he remains a reliable and experienced player. Since entering the NFL, he has played in over 100 games as a starter, making him a reassuring acquisition for Chicago.

For the 2026 season, Bradbury is set to earn a base salary of approximately $3.7 million, which is considered reasonable for an established center in the league.

The Garrett Bradbury trade to Chicago reunites him with his college teammate at NC State in Joe Thuney. They were roommates when the team traveled for away games. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 6, 2026

