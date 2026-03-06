Top 5: Craig Berube lost his job

Raphael Simard


Last night in the NHL, there were eight games on the schedule.

These were the last games before the trade deadline.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Craig Berube lost his job

Craig Berube is unlikely to remain the Leafs' coach for much longer.

Yesterday, his team lost to an AHL team, literally. The Rangers left out a few players, including Sam Carrick, who was traded to the Sabres after the game.
Their lineup looked like this:

— hope (@nohopeleague) March 5, 2026

With this 6-2 victory, New York finally won a home game in 60 minutes.

A first since late November.

On the Toronto side, Berube wanted to whip his team into shape.

But no one was listening.

The Toronto club has two wins in its last 19 games.

And it has two six-game losing streaks in 15 games…

2. The Sabres, contenders for the Stanley Cup

Another laughing stock of the NHL is heading in a completely different direction.

The Buffalo Sabres are simply unbeatable. And after their 5-1 win over the Penguins, they treated themselves to two trades. They acquired Sam Carrick from the Rangers and made a deal with the Jets.

Luke Schenn and Logan Stanley are coming to Buffalo. They didn't have any clauses in their contracts.

Buffalo must be taken seriously now.

The club is a genuine Stanley Cup contender.

Tage Thompson picked up an assist in the win. He has now extended his point streak to nine games.

The Sabres have as many points as last season… in 20 fewer games.

They are comfortably sitting in second place in the Atlantic Division.

(Credit: NHL.com)

3. Anze Kopitar's 1,500th game

As we know, Anze Kopitar's games in the NHL are numbered.

The Slovenian is in his final year in the Bettman circuit. Yesterday, he played his 1,500th game in the big league.

It was DJ Smith's first game at the helm of the team, and let's just say that the coaching change whipped his troops into shape.
Los Angeles won 5-3 against the Islanders and even scored the first goal early in the game. Artemi Panarin scored his first goal with the Kings.
ARTEMI PANARIN SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL WITH THE LA KINGS 🚨🍞 pic.twitter.com/oKBMjI8ZWf

— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 6, 2026

On the losing side, Bo Horvat scored a beautiful goal right off the faceoff.

There was only one second left in the period when the puck was dropped.

You can't blame Ilya Sorokin for the loss, either…

Patrick Roy continues to be Patrick Roy. He pulled his goalie with eight minutes left in the game.
He's at it again 💀 https://t.co/s24IGzyoCD pic.twitter.com/rLROTHOLlR

— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 6, 2026

4. Juuse Saros puts on a show against the Bruins

In Nashville, the Preds won 6-3 against the Bruins.

Juuse Saros did allow three goals on 23 shots, but he made what was surely one of the saves of the year. He kept his team ahead by a narrow one-goal margin at the end of the period.

Let's just say that the goalies were the stars of the game.

Joonas Korpisalo wasn't about to let anyone steal the spotlight.

In defeat, Morgan Geekie scored a goal.

His 34th goal of the season. He has broken his personal record and is now tied for sixth place in the NHL.

With this victory for the Preds, Boston remains two points behind the CH.

And for Nashville, it's now three points away from the playoffs.

(Credit: NHL.com)

5. Jets help the Habs, Sabres, and Wings

The Atlantic Division title won't be easy to come by.

Fortunately, the Jets helped the Habs, Sabres, and Wings yesterday with a 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Buffalo is tied for first place, while the Wings and the Habs are three and five points behind, respectively. The action really got going in the second period. Morgan Barron broke the ice.

Morgan Barron has the icebreaker for the Winnipeg Jets in the second period! pic.twitter.com/eZwPPHGV7g

— TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 6, 2026

A few minutes later, Mark Scheifele dealt the visitors a painful blow with a goal in the final seconds of the period.

Scheifele finished the game with two assists.

Alex Iafallo, Tanner Pearson, and Kyle Connor also had two points each.


Overtime

– Oh, really?

— Wow.

– A 100th win and a shutout.

– The top scorers from yesterday.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Seven games on the schedule tonight.

(Credit: Google)
