Top 5: Craig Berube lost his job

Last night in the NHL, there were eight games on the schedule.

These were the last games before the trade deadline.

Here are the results and highlights:

The @BuffaloSabres extended their road point streak to 10 games on Thursday, tied for the longest run in franchise history (10-0-0 in 2006-07 & 10-0-0 in 1983-84).#NHLStats: https://t.co/SuQ98TGMJH pic.twitter.com/PUrYwRq0nP — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 6, 2026

1. Craig Berube lost his job

Craig Berube is unlikely to remain the Leafs' coach for much longer.

Yesterday, his team lost to an AHL team, literally. The Rangers left out a few players, including Sam Carrick, who was traded to the Sabres after the game.

Their lineup looked like this: Their lineup looked like this:eDaAaJrOuJ”>pic.twitter.com/eDaAaJrOuJ

— hope (@nohopeleague) March 5, 2026

With this 6-2 victory, New York finally won a home game in 60 minutes.

A first since late November.

With a 6-2 victory over the Maple Leafs, the Rangers have their first home regulation win since November 24th, 2025 pic.twitter.com/OXLxz2M9Wv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 6, 2026

On the Toronto side, Berube wanted to whip his team into shape.

But no one was listening.

The Toronto club has two wins in its last 19 games.

And it has two six-game losing streaks in 15 games…

Maple Leafs cramming two six-game losing streaks inside a 15-game span. They have two regulation wins in their past 19 games. — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) March 6, 2026

2. The Sabres, contenders for the Stanley Cup

Another laughing stock of the NHL is heading in a completely different direction.

The Buffalo Sabres are simply unbeatable. And after their 5-1 win over the Penguins, they treated themselves to two trades. They acquired Sam Carrick from the Rangers and made a deal with the Jets.

Luke Schenn and Logan Stanley are coming to Buffalo. They didn't have any clauses in their contracts.

WE'VE GOT ANOTHER TRADE FOR YOU! Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn are headed to the @BuffaloSabres! #NHLTradeDeadline Powered by @SAP pic.twitter.com/nQHGCRbHZM — NHL (@NHL) March 6, 2026

Buffalo must be taken seriously now.

The club is a genuine Stanley Cup contender.

Tage Thompson picked up an assist in the win. He has now extended his point streak to nine games.

With an assist tonight, Tage Thompson extended his point streak to nine games! That's the longest of his career! pic.twitter.com/rQ85DhNXIj — NHL (@NHL) March 6, 2026

The Sabres have as many points as last season… in 20 fewer games.

They are comfortably sitting in second place in the Atlantic Division.

3. Anze Kopitar's 1,500th game

As we know, Anze Kopitar's games in the NHL are numbered.

The Slovenian is in his final year in the Bettman circuit. Yesterday, he played his 1,500th game in the big league.

1,500 GAMES PLAYED FOR KOPI pic.twitter.com/LBUn0J81HI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 6, 2026

It was DJ Smith's first game at the helm of the team, and let's just say that the coaching change whipped his troops into shape.

Los Angeles won 5-3 against the Islanders and even scored the first goal early in the game. Artemi Panarin scored his first goal with the Kings.

ARTEMI PANARIN SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL WITH THE LA KINGS pic.twitter.com/oKBMjI8ZWf

— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 6, 2026

On the losing side, Bo Horvat scored a beautiful goal right off the faceoff.

There was only one second left in the period when the puck was dropped.

You can't blame Ilya Sorokin for the loss, either…

Ilya Sorokin gets a stick on Adrian Kempe's shot Catch all the action on SNE, SNP, or stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/Mci4BgqwO9 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 6, 2026

Patrick Roy continues to be Patrick Roy. He pulled his goalie with eight minutes left in the game.

He's at it again https://t.co/s24IGzyoCD pic.twitter.com/rLROTHOLlR

— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 6, 2026

4. Juuse Saros puts on a show against the Bruins

In Nashville, the Preds won 6-3 against the Bruins.

Juuse Saros did allow three goals on 23 shots, but he made what was surely one of the saves of the year. He kept his team ahead by a narrow one-goal margin at the end of the period.

Let's just say that the goalies were the stars of the game.

Joonas Korpisalo wasn't about to let anyone steal the spotlight.

This game is just full of incredible saves! Joonas Korpisalo wanted to make sure he joined in on the fun! pic.twitter.com/kShow7qot3 — NHL (@NHL) March 6, 2026

In defeat, Morgan Geekie scored a goal.

His 34th goal of the season. He has broken his personal record and is now tied for sixth place in the NHL.

WHAT A SHOT BY MORGAN GEEKIE How many goals will he end the season with? https://t.co/dfHtRTfq9M pic.twitter.com/VaPfHIjHSE — NHL (@NHL) March 6, 2026

With this victory for the Preds, Boston remains two points behind the CH.

And for Nashville, it's now three points away from the playoffs.

5. Jets help the Habs, Sabres, and Wings

The Atlantic Division title won't be easy to come by.

Fortunately, the Jets helped the Habs, Sabres, and Wings yesterday with a 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Buffalo is tied for first place, while the Wings and the Habs are three and five points behind, respectively. The action really got going in the second period. Morgan Barron broke the ice.

Morgan Barron has the icebreaker for the Winnipeg Jets in the second period! pic.twitter.com/eZwPPHGV7g

— TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 6, 2026

A few minutes later, Mark Scheifele dealt the visitors a painful blow with a goal in the final seconds of the period.

MARK SCHEIFELE MAKES IT 2-0 The Winnipeg Jets end the second period with a 2-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning. pic.twitter.com/pJgj5chsbZ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 6, 2026

Scheifele finished the game with two assists.

Alex Iafallo, Tanner Pearson, and Kyle Connor also had two points each.

Overtime

– Oh, really?

Evgeni Malkin has received a match penalty for slashing on Rasmus Dahlin pic.twitter.com/iefNDyHq09 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 6, 2026

— Wow.

The @BlueJacketsNHL have improved to 13-2-1 under Rick Bowness! We'd say that's pretty good… pic.twitter.com/biL6xtheIB — NHL (@NHL) March 6, 2026

– A 100th win and a shutout.

That 100 career wins feeling Congratulations on this milestone, Vitek! pic.twitter.com/gBR0tXAqvK — NHL (@NHL) March 6, 2026

– The top scorers from yesterday.

– Seven games on the schedule tonight.