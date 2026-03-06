Tigers: Tarik Skubal did not receive any offers this winter.

If the Detroit Tigers are serious about competing for a World Series title this year and in the years to come, they will certainly want to keep the best pitcher in all of Major League Baseball, Tarik Skubal, in their ranks.

However, it seems that this is not the priority for the Michigan team. In fact, the Tigers have not even made an offer to the left-handed pitcher, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

There hasn't been an offer, and there won't be an offer until the end of the season. My goal is to play baseball and win this year. I'll deal with contracts at the end of the year, and we'll see. And that's okay. It's their decision.

Of course, Skubal is poised to get a potentially historic contract after winning two consecutive Cy Young Awards. But the Tigers still have to at least try something.

Because they have a gem on their hands. In his second season as the American League's top pitcher, the 29-year-old posted a 2.21 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 241/33.

The previous year, he won the pitching Triple Crown with 18 wins, a 2.39 earned run average, and a career-high 228 strikeouts against 35 walks.

In fact, Skubal landed the biggest arbitration contract in MLB history with a $32 million deal for the 2026 season. Entering the final year of his contract, Tarik Skubal's future with the Tigers is more uncertain than ever, and there seems to be no sense of urgency in Detroit.

