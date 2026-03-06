There’s Nazem Kadri, but the CH also has a “mystery forward” in its sights.

Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Capture d'écran/YouTube

The Canadiens are active in the trade market.

That's no secret.

That said, according to Pierre LeBrun, Kent Hughes has his sights set on a mystery forward. And that's interesting as hell…

Here's what we know about the Canadiens right now. Let's break it down:

Clearly, the Habs have their hands full with several issues. And knowing that Kent Hughes has his sights set on an impact forward is… intriguing.

Does this surprise me? Not necessarily, no.

And the reason is simple: we've been hearing for months that the Canadiens want to add a top-6 player to their lineup. Kent Hughes has been looking to make a trade like this for a long time… and we also know that the Habs have the assets to make it happen.

Does that necessarily mean the Habs are going to make a big splash on the market? You know as well as I do that the answer is no.

But just seeing that there are so many open files in Montreal right now can be exciting for fans.

Reminder: there are only a few hours left before the official deadline in the National Hockey League. It's now or never for the Habs, to put it another way…


