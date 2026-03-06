Have you heard the rumors surrounding Patrik Laine?

Seriously though, François Gagnon revealed some pretty interesting information on RDS. What is it?

Basically, Gagnon said that the Flyers would accept Patrik Laine in a trade for Rasmus Ristolainen. The person involved mentions from a reliable source that other pieces would have to be added and 50% of the forward's salary would have to be retained in order to make a trade… but the main point remains: Laine in Philly is a definite possibility. That said, let's not forget that the Flyers want a lot in return for their big defenseman…

.@RLavoieTVA reports that the Flyers would like to get a first-round pick, a prospect, and another piece for Rasmus Ristolainen.

— Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) March 6, 2026

Since the start of the season, the Flyers have struggled to score goals. They don't have a quality power play, and we know that Laine can help in that area.

And with the club six points out of a playoff spot, adding an offensive player like Laine could give the Flyers another weapon to make a push.

On the other side of the coin, the Canadiens are looking for a right-handed defenseman.

The Habs want to solidify the right side of their defense, and Ristolainen, who is a big guy, would bring experience to Montreal's blue line.

And the player in question is earning $5.1 million until the end of next season (26-27)… which isn't catastrophic.

So it could help both clubs fill a certain need. And above all, it would allow the Habs to get rid of Patrik Laine… because we know how much the problem is becoming larger than life.

In brief

– Speaking of Risto.

Teams still trying on Rasmus Ristolainen at this hour but Flyers are fine keeping him unless their price is met (has another year on his deal) — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 6, 2026

— Oh. It's going to be done over the phone: that means it can't be more than a five-game suspension for Malkin.

Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin will have a hearing today for slashing Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 6, 2026

— That's normal.

— Nick Foligno is leaving to join his brother in Minnesota. Will Connor Bedard receive the C soon?