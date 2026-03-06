The fans’ anger is understandable, but so is Kent Hughes’s inaction.

For the first time since Kent Hughes became GM of the Canadiens, it feels like many fans are not particularly happy with his work today.

Why? Because expectations have risen. While Kent Hughes was on the selling side (in a market favorable to clubs that are liquidating) in the past, and fans weren't expecting any acquisitions in 2025, it was a different story this year.

Yes, the new rules (salary caps, playoff payroll, etc.) are one reason why the Canadiens were unable to make any acquisitions today.

But the fact remains that only two clubs did not make any moves today… including the Habs, who did not make any moves in 2025 either.

In 2025, only the @CanadiensMTL and the @BlueJacketsNHL had not made any moves during the week leading up to the deadline. this year it's the @CanadiensMTL and the @NJDevils. — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) March 6, 2026

Obviously, this can be seen as a vote of confidence in the current group. And in my opinion, that's clearly a big part of the equation right now.

That said, it can also be seen as the opposite…