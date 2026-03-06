The fans’ anger is understandable, but so is Kent Hughes’s inaction.
For the first time since Kent Hughes became GM of the Canadiens, it feels like many fans are not particularly happy with his work today.
Why? Because expectations have risen. While Kent Hughes was on the selling side (in a market favorable to clubs that are liquidating) in the past, and fans weren't expecting any acquisitions in 2025, it was a different story this year.
Yes, the new rules (salary caps, playoff payroll, etc.) are one reason why the Canadiens were unable to make any acquisitions today.
But the fact remains that only two clubs did not make any moves today… including the Habs, who did not make any moves in 2025 either.
In 2025, only the @CanadiensMTL and the @BlueJacketsNHL had not made any moves during the week leading up to the deadline. this year it's the @CanadiensMTL and the @NJDevils.
— Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) March 6, 2026
Obviously, this can be seen as a vote of confidence in the current group. And in my opinion, that's clearly a big part of the equation right now.
That said, it can also be seen as the opposite…
Did the Habs front office let their players down by not improving before the deadline?@TonyMarinaro: “This is a turning point in the season.”#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @GaumondShayne @MatthewOhayon @BWildeMTL pic.twitter.com/jXhFriRsOU
— The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) March 6, 2026
But many fans are still angry. Last summer, the goal was to add a top-6 center. That didn't happen during the offseason, and clearly, it's not going to happen between now and next offseason either.
So when will the guy who will solidify the top-6 arrive? And no, I'm not referring to Patrik Laine here…
Do you think Laine will play another game for the Montreal Canadiens? pic.twitter.com/4xjGfUGQSp
— HFTV (@HFTVSports) March 6, 2026
Many fans are upset to see that the Canadiens' direct rivals have improved, but that the Habs have failed to follow through on their plans.
And that's understandable. The window is opening, the Eastern Conference seems wide open, and the Habs have weaknesses to address…
But on the other hand, it's important to remember that the Stanley Cup isn't in the plan for 2026. Kent Hughes isn't going to do everything he can to improve his club because he doesn't want to overpay for nothing. Not at this point, at least.
The CH GM clearly came close to achieving what he wanted, and perhaps the story would be different if he had succeeded.
Kent Hughes refuses to justify his huge delay at the press conference → https://t.co/Enik7FGNsF
— DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) March 6, 2026
But since we're in a results-driven business and the club is reaching a new stage in its rebuilding process, this is what we see: frustration after weeks of rumors. The club's weaknesses are still there, especially on defense (both at the blue line and in front of the net).
The guys who are still here need to get the message: you have to step up.
Overtime
I understand what led the GM to be inactive, despite his phone calls to his counterparts. But I think what worries the fans is that Hughes has proven he can successfully dismantle the club… but not put the finishing touches on it. In my opinion, this is temporary: Hughes will have time to prove himself. But he still has to do it.