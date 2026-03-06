The Capitals trade John Carlson to the Ducks

Big news in the NHL.

We have just learned that the Capitals have traded defenseman John Carlson. This was his 17th season in Washington, having worn only the Caps uniform throughout his career.

His destination is Anaheim. He was traded to the Ducks in exchange for a conditional first-round pick (it will be in 2026 or 2027, at the Ducks' discretion) and a third-round pick in 2027.

Conditional 1st in either 2026 or 27 & a 2027 third https://t.co/wg782Zk7yZ — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 6, 2026

Carlson, who is in the final year of his contract in Washington, has been mentioned in rumors over the past few days. That said, it was far from certain that he would be traded. But apparently, it's a done deal. The Ducks have officially announced the trade.

TRADE: We have acquired John Carlson from the Washington Capitals! Details https://t.co/hxrOBxVcdM — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 6, 2026

It's worth noting that Carlson, who has 10 goals and 46 points in 55 games this season, is still a top defenseman in the NHL despite being 36 years old. Talks with the Capitals about a contract extension were apparently not satisfactory.

So that means he'll be in Anaheim… with a defensive corps that is starting to look very interesting.

Anaheim Ducks defense with John Carlson: LaCombe-Carlson

Zellweger-Gudas

Mintyukov-Trouba This is so so so sick. pic.twitter.com/BkjzEuHRzT — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) March 6, 2026

It's interesting to note that the Capitals, who are only four points away from a playoff spot in the East, have decided to sell in what could very well be Alex Ovechkin's last year in the Bettman circuit. Instead of going all-in and trying to give him one last chance to make a run in the playoffs, the club has decided to trade one of the pillars of its organization for the past 15 years.

And it seems to be a very hard blow for the players in the locker room.

Speaking to some members of the team, “shock” is the consensus inside that room. Speaking to some members of the team, “shock” is the consensus inside that room.

— David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 6, 2026

So, a big deal in the wee hours of the morning, and another quality right-handed defenseman traded.

They are clearly in demand on the market this year.

