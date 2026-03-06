The Browns restructure Deshaun Watson’s contract again

The Cleveland Browns organization continues to juggle numbers to remain competitive.

Sources confirmed Friday to ESPN that the club has undergone another major restructuring of its quarterback Deshaun Watson's contract. This accounting maneuver is not just a formality: it allows the Ohio franchise to free up approximately $36 million in salary cap space.

This adjustment is crucial to enable the Browns to comply with the NFL salary cap before the start of the 2026 season. It should be noted that Watson, 30, was initially expected to cost $80.7 million in payroll this year, which was the highest amount in the entire league. Despite this technical change, his salary of $46 million$230 million deal signed in 2022.

However, Watson's record in Cleveland remains mixed. Between suspensions and a serious Achilles tendon injury that kept him off the field for the entire 2025 season, he has played in only 19 games since his arrival.

A fierce battle for the starting quarterback position

Deshaun Watson's return to the field will not be without its challenges. The veteran will have to prove that he is back to his elite form, as the next generation is pushing hard behind him. The Browns now have intriguing depth at the quarterback position with young talents such as Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

The offseason is shaping up to be an exciting one in Cleveland. Watson will not be able to rely on his guaranteed contract to maintain his starting status. With the possible arrival of other free agents facilitated by the newly created salary cap space, the quarterback hierarchy could be completely shaken up by training camp.

