“The best thing Patrik Laine can do is stay calm.”

Patrik Laine has not left and, until proven otherwise, will remain in Montreal until the end of the season.

So we haven't heard the last of this story.

Kent Hughes admitted today in his press conference that the Finn is not a distraction and thathe will be available to the coaching staff when he is healthy.

He may not be a distraction at the moment, but he mustn't become one either.

On the podcast Sortie de Zone (LaPresse), Guillaume LeFrançois said that the best thing for him to do is to stay quiet.

Sortie de zone, Season 7 | Episode 42: All That For This https://t.co/8WF7XVlqoP — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) March 7, 2026

The last thing the CH needs is a distraction, especially from a veteran who hasn't played all season.

That's one reason LeFrançois doesn't believe the winger will be made available for media interviews by the organization.

It's important to remember that Laine isn't likely to take any chances. At the end of the day, he's playing for his career, too. If he wants to continue playing in the NHL, he'll have to show clubs that he's still capable of contributing.

After all, he's only 27, and a healthy Laine can wreak havoc.

As I wrote earlier, the coaching staff, especially with Laine's return to health, will haveplenty of options when it comes to putting together trios.

In addition to the regulars and Laine, there are Alex Texier, Joe Veleno, and Samuel Blais who will be asking for playing time. And Martin St-Louis, who must be a little disappointed with his GM's day, said he was going to give them a chance. Oh, and there's also Michael Hage, who is likely to finish the season in Montreal…

He will manage the surplus of forwards “without pressure” https://t.co/5YMBB3Z5Ju — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 7, 2026

