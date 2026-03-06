“Samuel Montembeault is at stake”

The Canadiens have sent several messages to their goalies this year.

The recall of Jacob Fowler was one. The dismissal of the goalie coach was another. And the recent rumors surrounding a goalie are yet another.

Samuel Montembeault has undoubtedly gotten the message at this point.

As time goes on, it becomes increasingly clear that even though the Canadiens never really wanted to acquire a goalie, it's becoming more and more of a possibility.

And on that front, Kent Hughes seems ready to do more than we thought.

According to what David Pagnotta said on social media, we have to keep in mind that the Canadiens' management is indeed ready to trade the Quebec goalie.

He's on the trading block, according to the reporter.

More notes, before we go live on @DailyFaceoff:

– #TexasHockey exploring adding another F

– Price on #stlblues Faulk has to drop if he moves

– #AllCaps not done dealing

– #Preds Haula market softening atm

– #SJSharks lurking for winger & top-4 D

– #GoHabsGo Montembeault in play — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 6, 2026

I wonder which team would want Monty. After all, he has a great track record, but this year, it's really hard to find consistency.

The Panthers won't go after Monty (a former member of the organization) to give up Sergei Bobrovsky. Could the Blues trade Jordan Binnington so that the Quebec native could back up Joel Hofer?

I have a feeling that the Blues, who aren't looking to win in the short term, might be the team most likely to find a role for Montembeault. And I wouldn't be surprised if Binnington is Kent Hughes' top target in goal. Binnington will be a free agent in a year and a half, which would be a good timeline for Jacob Fowler…

in quick succession

– Interesting. David Reinbacher with @Antho_Martineau pic.twitter.com/mjoeRNrOpx

— TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 6, 2026

— Ouch.

The Flyers are asking for a substantial return for Rasmus Ristolainen (@RLavoieTVA) pic.twitter.com/NCEYYaCj11 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 6, 2026

— Contract in San Jose.

#SJSharks re-sign Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year deal at a 3M AAV

— Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) March 6, 2026

— Rumors in New York.

Isles shopping both Duclair and Shabanov, and also looking to add topsix guy https://t.co/UXh8X8NziD — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 6, 2026

— To be continued.

This doesn't mean he won't get traded -teams continue to call-but I'm hearing that the #NHLBruins have had contract extension talks with Viktor Arvidsson.

— Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) March 6, 2026