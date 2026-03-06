RUMOR: Keep an eye out for Nick Perbix in Montreal.

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: NHL.com

We've been saying it for a while now, but the Canadiens' #1 need is clear: they need to find a defenseman who can help the club reduce the number of goals it concedes.

It's pretty essential.

Of all the teams currently in the playoffs in the East, only Montreal has allowed at least 200 goals since the start of the regular season.

Obviously, a good right-handed defenseman would help the club. But there are quite a few clubs that want to get their hands on a guy like that by 3 p.m. this afternoon, you know what I mean?

But now Nicolas Cloutier has brought another name into the discussion: Nick Perbix.

— Ouch. #TradeCentre

— BarDown (@BarDown) March 6, 2026

— Multiple goalies in play?

