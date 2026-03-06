RUMOR: Keep an eye out for Nick Perbix in Montreal.

We've been saying it for a while now, but the Canadiens' #1 need is clear: they need to find a defenseman who can help the club reduce the number of goals it concedes.

It's pretty essential.

Of all the teams currently in the playoffs in the East, only Montreal has allowed at least 200 goals since the start of the regular season.

The playoffs are far from a sure thing for the Habs. Montreal is the ONLY team currently in the playoffs in the East to have allowed more than 200 goals. The club's need is clear. pic.twitter.com/KNdiqCBkwu — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 6, 2026

Obviously, a good right-handed defenseman would help the club. But there are quite a few clubs that want to get their hands on a guy like that by 3 p.m. this afternoon, you know what I mean?

But now Nicolas Cloutier has brought another name into the discussion: Nick Perbix.

Nick Perbix played last night, but the Predators seem open to a fire sale. A name to watch for the #CH: reasonable salary and under contract for another year, which allows the organization to be patient with Reinbacher.

— Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) March 6, 2026 For those who are less familiar with him, he is a 6'4″ right-handed defenseman for the Predators. He played in Tampa Bay in the past, is 27 years old, and enjoys physical play.

He's a defensive defenseman who isn't there to win the Norris Trophy, but he's useful on a third pairing. He has played 11 playoff games with the Lightning in his career. This season, he has three goals and seven assists in 59 games in his first campaign in Nashville. He earns $2.75 million per year until 2027, when he will become an unrestricted free agent. It is also said that the price would not be crazy for his services. A player of interest is Nick Perbix. Big, RHD with experience signed for an extra year at $2.75M. He has the kind of profile teams are looking for. Nashville considering options on most of their non-core pieces, will be curious to see if he moves. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) March 6, 2026 Considering that the Canadiens don't seem to have much confidence in Arber Xhekaj or Jayden Struble as sixth defensemen, the Habs could make a move. The only thing is, the only “true” right-handed defenseman worthy of a top-4 spot on a big team, on the Habs, would be Noah Dobson, despite the addition of the Preds defenseman. Is the Habs comfortable with that?

