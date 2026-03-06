Ranger Suarez: the Orioles pushed hard to sign him

Ranger Suarez was one of the big names on the free agent market this winter. The starting pitcher, who had some great years in Philadelphia, is a quality arm who could strengthen any rotation. He is a quality #2 starter in a rotation.

In the end, it was the Red Sox who landed Suarez. The pitcher signed a five-year, $130 million deal to join Garrett Crochet in Boston.

However, according to Jon Heyman, there was another team in the running to sign Suarez… and that team is also in the American League East: the Baltimore Orioles.

They reportedly made a five-year, $125 million offer to Suarez.

Orioles Believed To Have Made Nine-Figure Offer To Ranger Suárez https://t.co/8SoAAH6jXR pic.twitter.com/XiP4SJMZLP — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) March 6, 2026

One might think that Suarez simply chose to join the team that offered him the most money. It is also legitimate to wonder whether the Orioles and Red Sox were in a bidding war that was ultimately won by the Red Sox.

Because we don't know exactly when the Orioles' offer came into the process. So there's a world in which the club was involved from start to finish.

We know that the Orioles have been looking for pitchers for several years. And in Suarez, they would have gotten some great reinforcement… but it wouldn't have solved all their problems.

He would probably have inherited the #1 spot in Baltimore… and he doesn't necessarily have what it takes to be a true #1 for a contending team.

So once again, the Orioles will have to get creative with their rotation. And one wonders if Chris Bassitt would have ended up in Baltimore if Suarez had accepted the club's offer.

But without Suarez, Bassitt will be one of the guys who will have to step up. Let's see how that works out.

