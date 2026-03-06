Patrik Laine: Renaud Lavoie would be surprised if he were traded

For the first time since Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton arrived in Montreal, the Canadiens truly believe they have a chance to make the playoffs by the trade deadline.

I know, I know: in 2025, the club made the playoffs. But that was all thanks to the CH's massive comeback at the end of the season. At the trade deadline, it wasn't a sure thing.

This year? The chances of qualifying are better, of course. But nothing is official…

To improve, Kent Hughes probably knows that Patrik Laine will have to be traded. Otherwise, as we discussed in another article, it will be difficult to have any room to maneuver.

But will Laine leave?

This morning, on BPM Sports, Renaud Lavoie once again exercised caution on the issue. He said he estimated the chances of the Finn being traded today at 50%.

And those who listened to his column know that this is a conservative 50%. If he listened to himself, he would say the chances of him leaving are more like 20% or something like that.

I know Renaud Lavoie is well connected, and I can see, after analyzing everything, that Laine's candidacy isn't exactly attractive on the market right now.

But I can't get it out of my head that Kent Hughes has a plan in this regard.

The GM has surprised people in the past: finding a taker for Laine, when everyone thinks it will be impossible or nearly so, would be further proof that he knows how to bluff and steer public opinion in a different direction.

Is that the case here?

Kent Hughes knows that keeping Laine here until the end of the season would be a mistake and that it would be difficult for his coach to manage, both in the media and in the locker room. For the good of everyone, he has to go… and Hughes knows it.

