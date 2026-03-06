Nazem Kadri traded… to the Avalanche

Want some good news?

While we were all waiting for the news involving Nazem Kadri and the Canadiens… here it is, the real news.

Nazem Kadri is packing his bags for… Colorado. This is a return for him to the Avalanche, where he won the Stanley Cup in 2022.

Nazem Kadri back to the Colorado Avalanche — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 6, 2026

Kadri must be happy to return to Colorado.

He is 35 years old and will have the chance to win another Stanley Cup. We know how strong the Avalanche are, and adding Kadri to the lineup is… special.

Colorado is likely to be dangerous in the playoffs, at the very least. Nathan MacKinnon, Brock Nelson, Nazem Kadri, and Nicolas Roy as the center line?

Whew!

Yesterday, the Flames owner rejected a trade that would have sent Kadri to Colorado because he didn't want to keep part of his salary. What has changed since then?

Kadri's camp was really angry yesterday after the Flames owner rejected the trade. And we finally decided to give him an opportunity to go play somewhere else…

Two sides circled back and got the deal done at the last second. Was told the Kadri camp was none too pleased. They thought they had a deal in place earlier this week. Calgary did right by the player in the end. https://t.co/giUpA5icoy — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) March 6, 2026

It's a really special trade. We knew there was interest in the player in Montreal, and maybe Kent Hughes just wasn't interested in paying the high price to bring Kadri to Montreal.

That said, why did it take so long in Montreal after 3 p.m., the NHL trade deadline? Why have we still not heard from Kent Hughes, who was supposed to speak to the media this afternoon?

We agree that it's strange, in a way…

In brief

– Lukas Dostal will face the Canadiens tonight.