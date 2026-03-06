Nazem Kadri reportedly “very disappointed” not to be leaving Calgary

Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: X

Nazem Kadri is 35 years old.

And clearly… the guy would like a change of scenery. He would like to be traded by 3 p.m. today because he surely wants to give himself a chance to win the Stanley Cup, and that's not going to happen in Calgary.

In fact… it goes even further than that: Kadri would be very disappointed to remain with the Flames today, according to Darren Dreger.

