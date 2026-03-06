Nazem Kadri: Canadiens in talks with Flames (and Patrik Laine could be involved)

Interesting.

The Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens have started talking about Nazem Kadri again, according to David Pagnotta. Discussions are ongoing.

Patrik Laine could be involved in a trade of this kind.

As just mentioned on the @DailyFaceoff Panel with the boys, told the Canadiens have circled back with the Flames recently on Nazem Kadri. Talks continue. Some chatter Patrik Laine could be in play here if this gets to the finish line. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 6, 2026

This is by no means the first time the two teams have been in talks. And that makes it all the more interesting, since we know that Kadri doesn't want to stay in Calgary to finish the season.

Marco D'Amico also says there's talk.

As discussed on @BPMSportsRadio, the Canadiens have had discussions with the Flames.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but things are moving forward.

— Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) March 6, 2026

And since Colorado missed its chance yesterday, it seems unlikely that Kadri will end up in Denver. Colorado and Montreal have been the most talked-about destinations for weeks…

Can the CH go after Kadri? Who knows.

What blocked the deal in Colorado was the salary retention issue. Would the Habs be willing to take the full $7 million on their payroll, even if it meant paying less in prospects?

Who knows.

Details to come…