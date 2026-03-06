MLB in brief: Tribute to Wayne Gretzky | Davis Schneider cheers on his roommate

Tribute to Wayne Gretzky

Josh Naylor understood a few things.

Canada's WBC captain Josh Naylor repping the iconic Wayne Gretzky Canada Cup jersey at practice (h/t @baseballcanada) pic.twitter.com/jDaQo1hnIP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 6, 2026

Davis Schneider cheers on his roommate

Well done.

Always support your roommate Davis took BP in Ernie's jersey! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/2vpuYrLImC — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 6, 2026

Lance McCullers Jr. wants to stay in Houston after 2026

Will the Astros want him?

Lance McCullers Jr. says he'd love to remain an Astro, but he's got no reservations regarding his future. “I'm very free right now.” pic.twitter.com/Cx9K65v5qV — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 6, 2026

Angels president retires

Surprise.

Strange timing: Angels team president John Carpino is retiring and will be replaced by Molly Jolly, who had been their senior VP. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 6, 2026

Jackson Chourio injured

Nothing serious.

Jackson Chourio (soft tissue contusion) is not in Team Venezuela's lineup today after getting hit on the hand in Wednesday's exhibition game against the Nationals. There's no long-term concern. (Via: @AdamMcCalvy) pic.twitter.com/hqIw5qmptS — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 6, 2026

Shane Bieber and Yimi Garcia are getting better

That's good news.

Today was a heavier day of throwing for both Shane Bieber and Yimi Garcia and “all the reports are good,” per John Schneider, but there are no immediate plans for either to get off a mound. “We will see.” Both will open on the injured list. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) March 6, 2026

