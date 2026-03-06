Kent Hughes: “We spent a lot of time on a big deal that didn’t come to fruition.”

It's now official: the Canadiens didn't make any moves at the trade deadline. For the second year in a row, they didn't complete a single transaction.

The last trade completed by Kent Hughes at the deadline involved Jake Allen.

However, it took more than an hour to hear from the GM. And right at the start of his press conference, Hughes mentioned something interesting: he said he had spent a lot of time on “one file.”

Hughes didn't give a ton of details about this file, but he did reveal two interesting pieces of information. He mentioned that the file in question was a “significant” transaction… and that it could be revisited this summer.

It therefore seems clear that the player in question was not traded today.

“We went very far in one case, right up to the last minute. But that doesn't prevent us from revisiting it this summer” — Kent Hughes — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 6, 2026

We know that Robert Thomas' name has been circulating a lot in Montreal over the last few days. And in fact, he is a player who could fit the bill described by the GM today.

Jordan Kyrou, who plays with Thomas in St. Louis, is another.

However, we can assume that this is not necessarily related to Nazem Kadri, given that he has been traded and is not expected to be traded again this summer. And we know that Kadri is still under contract for the next few years.

However, it's possible that the player in question hasn't been the subject of rumors in recent days. We know that the CH generally works behind the scenes, and it's not impossible that none of this has been leaked.

Will it eventually happen? The answer will come this summer, says the GM.

In brief

– New contract for Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

4.85M AAV — Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) March 6, 2026

– Mattias Janmark's season is over.

Mattias Janmark has had surgery – shoulder we suspect – and will be ready for training camp next fall” according to Kris Knoblauch. — Mark Spector (@SportsnetSpec) March 6, 2026

– Wow.