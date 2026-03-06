Will Kent Hughes make a move today? Will Patrik Laine be traded before 3 p.m.? Will the Canadiens look to acquire a goalie to remedy their long-standing problem in net?

We've been asking ourselves these questions for the past few days. And today we'll have the answers.

It's hard to predict anything, but…

But in Renaud Lavoie's eyes, it's crystal clear: Kent Hughes is going to make a move today. The journalist stated in his morning column on BPM Sports that the Canadiens' GM is (very) active on the phone in an effort to improve his club ahead of the playoffs. And according to Renaud Lavoie, Hughes is looking for something specific on the market:

In my mind, there's no doubt that the plan is to go after a right-handed defenseman. – Renaud Lavoie

There are guys on the market who could help the Canadiens. Zach Whitecloud, Rasmus Ristolainen, Colton Parayko (?)…

But there's one name that's been circulating since this morning, and that's Nick Perbix, who plays for the Nashville Predators.

Oh, how interesting that would be for the Canadiens…

RUMOR: Keep an eye on Nick Perbix's name in Montreal → https://t.co/muQuYw2LIf — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) March 6, 2026

Don't be surprised if Kent Hughes makes a move. The Habs' GM has never been afraid to make trades to improve his team, and with expectations rising in the city, now may be the right time to make a good move.

Because there's that, too: expectations are rising, and the players deserve even more help for the playoffs. The guys are playing the right way, and maybe Hughes will want to reward them in a sense by bringing in a player who can immediately make an impact on the Montreal lineup.

To be continued, then. The next few hours are likely to be interesting… and that's why we all love the NHL trade deadline!

In brief

– Note.

If the #stlblues insist on D prospect Kashawn Aitcheson (2025, No. 17) in a potential Jordan Kyrou deal, I'm told that likely takes the #Isles out of the mix. — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) March 6, 2026

— It's quiet in Nashville.

Latest on Ryan O'Reilly, there hasn't been a trade offer yet on the table for Nashville to seriously consider. Given the price paid for Nic Roy yesterday, it's at least a first-round pick and a top prospect, if not more, for a team to get ROR. ROR could very well stay put (which I think he… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 6, 2026

— News from the Blues.