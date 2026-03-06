Jonathan Sutherland is already generating excitement among Maciocia and Maas

The wait is over for fans of the Montreal Alouettes.

Jonathan Sutherland, the prestigious first pick in the 2023 draft (5th overall), has officially signed a three-year deal with the Montreal team. For general manager Danny Maciocia, this is not just a signature, it is the culmination of two years of constant communication.

A former captain of the renowned Penn State University, Sutherland has a rare pedigree. Despite an NFL career hampered by injuries, notably with the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, his potential remains intact. At 27, the defensive back arrives in Montreal with the firm intention of proving that his reputation as an elite player is not overrated. Maciocia is full of praise for him: “He's a born leader. You don't become captain at Penn State by accident.”

Head coach Jason Maas shares this enthusiasm. For him, Sutherland's versatility is a major asset in Canadian football. Capable of playing as a linebacker, defensive end, or dominating on special teams, the star recruit offers invaluable tactical flexibility.

A heated battle for the defensive succession With the notable departures of pillars such as Marc-Antoine Dequoy and Darnell Sankey, key positions are now vacant within the defensive brigade. However, Sutherland will not be alone in the race. He will have to compete with young talents such as Nate Beauchemin and Arthur Hamlin during training camp in Saint-Jérôme.

The competition to determine who will fill the starting roles promises to be fierce. Maas points out that the best players dictate their position through their performance on the field. As the Alouettes kick off their season on June 4 in Hamilton, Sutherland's integration could well be the spark needed to maintain the winning culture established in recent years.

