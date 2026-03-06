Jonathan Drouin moves to the Blues

Félix Forget
Jonathan Drouin moves to the Blues
Credit: Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images

It has been a very quiet day in the NHL today. The trade deadline has been fairly minor so far.

However, it is still possible that a major trade could be announced in the next few minutes.

So far, the biggest trade of the day is the one that sent Brayden Schenn to the Islanders. In return, we knew that the Blues had acquired a first-round pick, a third-round pick, and a prospect.

But now we've just learned that another piece is part of this trade: Jonathan Drouin is also heading to St. Louis.

This will be his fourth team in four seasons.

It should be noted that Drouin is not having an easy season. The Quebec native, who had a good run in Colorado over the past two seasons, has only three goals and 21 points in 55 games this season. It should also be noted that he has not scored a single goal in his last 38 games.

Remember that Drouin is in the first year of a two-year contract that pays him $4 million per season. He has a partial no-trade clause in which he could submit a list of 16 teams to which he refused to be traded.

And clearly, the Blues were not on that list.

So it's a new start for Drouin, who will be playing in St. Louis. Let's see if this will help him get back on track.


In brief

– Scott Laughton with the Kings.

— David Kampf traded to the Capitals.

— The Kraken gets Bobby McMann.

— Ryan Strome to Calgary.

Nicolas Deslauriers with the Hurricanes.

— The Panthers will try to reach an agreement with Sergei Bobrovsky and A.J. Greer. Neither player was traded today.

— Mathieu Joseph signs contract with Kings.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!