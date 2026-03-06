It’s over for Geno Smith

The adventure was as short as it was laborious.

After just one season in Nevada, the Las Vegas Raiders are preparing to turn the page on Geno Smith. According to ESPN, the organization will officially release the 35-year-old veteran on Wednesday, coinciding with the start of the new NFL season.

Acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a third-round draft pick, Smith never managed to justify the massive two-year, $75 million contract the club had given him. On the field, the statistics tell a story of misery: despite a 67.4% completion rate and 19 touchdowns, his 17 interceptions and 55 sacks weighed down the Silver and Black's offense.

However, this divorce gives the Raiders some financial breathing room by freeing up $8 million in salary cap space. It's a blessing in disguise for a team that finished the 2025 season with a disastrous 3-14 record, good for last place in the league. Fernando Mendoza: The future face of the franchise?

However, this mediocre record does offer one major consolation prize: the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. With Smith's imminent departure, the spotlight is now on rising star Fernando Mendoza. Several analysts expect the Raiders to use their early pick to make the young quarterback the cornerstone of their rebuilding effort.

By sweeping away the remnants of the Smith era, Las Vegas management is clearly signaling its intention to start from scratch. For the veteran, the free agent market will be an opportunity to prove that he can still serve as a luxury backup or mentor as his career enters its final chapter.

