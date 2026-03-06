Important announcement regarding Patrick Mahomes’ injury

The NFL world has its eyes on Missouri.

After suffering a tear of his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) last December against the Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is racing against the clock to be ready for the 2026 season. While such an injury usually requires a full year of rest, the number 15 seems to be defying the laws of medicine.

According to insider Jay Glazer, Mahomes could return much sooner than expected. Operated on the day after his injury to prevent inflammation, the quarterback began his rehabilitation just 48 hours after the procedure. His phenomenal recovery ability and extraordinary work ethic have already allowed him to regain impressive mobility. While many were aiming for a return in the first week of activities, rumors now suggest he will be present at training camp in July.

However, Mahomes' return will not magically solve everything. Last season, the Chiefs posted a mediocre record of 6-11, illustrating the glaring shortcomings surrounding their star player.

A roster to rebuild to protect the franchise

For Mahomes' return to be a success, the Chiefs' management must lighten the burden on his shoulders. Too often left to fend for himself behind a porous offensive line and deprived of consistent targets, Mahomes needs reinforcements. Fortunately, Kansas City has the ammunition it needs for this rebuilding process.

Thanks to the major trade sending cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams, the Chiefs now hold nine picks in the upcoming NFL draft. With some interesting flexibility under the salary cap, the goal is clear: surround Mahomes with talent capable of revitalizing the offense and, above all, protecting the franchise's most valuable investment.

