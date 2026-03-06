Former CFL and NFL player arrested

The former player for the Canadian Football League and the National Football League , Robert Nkemdiche was arrested last week in Georgia following an alleged shoplifting incident at a grocery store.

The information was reported by several American media outlets, including TMZ.

According to initial reports, a police officer conducting a check in a commercial area observed Nkemdiche leaving a Kroger store with what appeared to be several items concealed in his sweatpants. The items described were large and square or rectangular in shape, which caught the officer's attention. The former player was then reportedly intercepted at a nearby gas station. At the time of the intervention, the suspected items were no longer in his possession. However, a search of the surrounding parking lot reportedly turned up various grocery items, including frozen foods, chocolate bars, and almond milk.

Despite this evidence, the store ultimately decided not to press charges for the alleged theft. Nkemdiche was nevertheless formally banned from returning to the establishment.

Arrest warrants complicate the situation

However, the incident did not end there. During the police intervention, authorities reportedly discovered that Robert Nkemdiche was the subject of several active arrest warrants in different states, including three in Georgia.

This discovery reportedly led to his immediate arrest and temporary incarceration. According to court documents, the former player faces several charges, including two counts of failure to appear, two counts of disorderly conduct, and two counts of criminal trespass, including one for unlawful entry.

Other charges, including simple assault and terrorist threats, are also reportedly included in the case file. It is important to note that none of these allegations have yet been proven in court.

At 31 years of age, Robert Nkemdiche joined the Edmonton Elks for the 2024 CFL season. The defensive lineman started the first four games of the season with the team, recording seven defensive tackles and two quarterback sacks.

However, a knee injury caused him to miss two games before he was released by the organization in July of that year.

Prior to his stint in Canada, Nkemdiche was a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He played three seasons with the team before being released in 2019.

During his NFL career, he also had stints with the Miami Dolphins, the Seattle Seahawks, and the New York Jets.entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>Seattle Seahawks, and the San Francisco 49ers.

In 38 NFL games, the Atlanta native has racked up 59 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks, in addition to causing two fumbles. data-end=”3357″>59 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks, in addition to causing two fumbles.

This is not the first time Robert Nkemdiche has faced legal problems. In 2015, while playing for the University of Mississippi football team, he was charged with drug possession after falling from a fourth-floor hotel window in Atlanta.

More recently, in March 2025, he was also arrested in Kennesaw, Georgia, following an incident at a bowling alley, where he faced several charges including impaired driving and criminal trespassing.

At this point, the former player's legal situation remains under review, and the charges will have to be examined by the courts.

