2026 Profile: Chicago Cubs

The 2026 Major League Baseball season will begin shortly. At Passion MLB, as has been the case for years, we are setting the stage for the season by introducing the 30 teams of Major League Baseball.

Today, the Cubs are on the menu. 2025 Season For the first time since 2020 (and for the first time since 2018 over a full season), the Cubs made the playoffs. This is a sign that the club is turning the corner in its rebuilding process. It was about time… even if it didn't take that long.

The San Diego Padres, who have more playoff experience, faced off against the Cubs in the playoffs, but Chicago came out on top. However, the Cubs hit a wall in the playoffs against the Milwaukee Brewers.

It was those same Brewers who prevented the Cubs from winning their division in 2025.

Additions and departures

The Cubs, known for being stingy at times, managed to attract several players to the city. Edward Cabrera (in a trade that cost young Owen Caissie) and Shota Imanaga (who accepted his club's qualifying offer) will help the rotation.

Phil Maton, Hunter Harvey, Hoby Milner, Caleb Thielbar (who has effectively returned) and Jacob Webb, meanwhile, will transform the club's bullpen.

But the biggest personnel move was still seeing Alex Bregman say yes to a five-year, $175 million deal. He will take on a big role as a leader and star player in the city.

That changes a lot of things.

Alex Bregman Munetaka Murakami pic.twitter.com/NVJ7dz3Y59 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 20, 2026

By necessity, he will help replace Kyle Tucker, who is the big departure for the Cubs. Drew Pomeranz, Willi Castro, Reese McGuire, Taylor Rogers, Ryan Brasier, Michael Soroka, Carlos Santana, Brad Keller, and Justin Turner are the other departures.

That's still quite a few changes.

Strengths and weaknesses

The Cubs have the potential to have a great team on the mound with their revamped bullpen, but also with their starters. Cade Horton, Justin Steele, Matthew Boyd, and Jameson Taillon are there, along with Imanaga and Cabrera.

Offensively, Bregman will be surrounded by Michael Busch, Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson, Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, Moises Ballesteros, Carson Kelly… and the polarizing Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is the cover story for Chicago Magazine this month (via @ChicagoMag) pic.twitter.com/nS062WVQj1 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 23, 2026

If PCA can be in 2026 the player he was in the first half of the 2025 season, it will make a difference. And with Bregman's leadership and experience, our expectations are high for the center fielder.

We'll see how it turns out.

Expectations for the 2026 season

The Cubs will want more than just to return to the playoffs. Clearly, the goal will be to be among the best teams in the National League, win the division title, and go far in October.

Expectations are no longer the same. Will the players be up to the task?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.