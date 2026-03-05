The Kings potentially selling: Should we forget about Patrik Laine in Los Angeles?

Just a few weeks ago – or even a few days – the Kings were being talked about as a club that was going to be aggressive in the market at the trade deadline.

But as we know, things can change quickly in the National Hockey League.

Since the start of the Olympic break, the Kings have lost the services of Kevin Fiala, Andrei Kuzmenko, AND Joel Armia, all of whom are injured. And earlier this afternoon, the club sent Warren Foegele to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a second-round pick…

#Sens have traded for Kings F Warren Foegele in exchange for a second-round pick @DarrenDreger — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) March 5, 2026

Anze Kopitar may be in his final season in the National Hockey League, but his club doesn't seem willing to give him the chance to make a deep playoff run in a few months.

I say that because the Kings don't know if they want to be buyers or sellers at the time of writing, according to Emily Kaplan.

The Kings don't know which side they want to be on, and that leaves room for some questions.

We're going to have to make a decision in Los Angeles because the NHL trade deadline is… tomorrow:

In Bristol, where I'll have updates across @SportsCenter, The Point & intermissions tonight, but here's what I'm hearing before tomorrow's NHL Trade Deadline. -NYR want to move Vincent Trocheck but doesn't sound like they have offers they're looking for yet.

-Sergei Bobrovsky and… — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) March 5, 2026

In all this, one has to wonder what it means for Patrik Laine.

The player, after all, was seen as a potential target to help the Kings on the power play with the loss of Fiala. But with Armia and Kuzmenko also potentially missing the rest of the season, that may be a game changer…

But we also know that other teams are interested in the sniper's services.

It remains to be seen whether Kent Hughes will be able to trade him by tomorrow… But I wouldn't bet everything I have on a deal with the Kings, knowing what we know now.

