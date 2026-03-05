The Bills finally acquire their number one receiver

The Buffalo Bills have just made a big splash in the trade market.

According to information from Adam Schefter (ESPN), the New York State organization has reached an agreement in principle to acquire the formidable wide receiver DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears. Although the trade cannot be made official until the start of the league's new calendar year, both sides are actively pushing to finalize this strategic move. For the Bills, Moore's arrival provides Josh Allen with a premier target. After a solid 2025 season with 50 receptions for 685 yards and six touchdowns, the veteran brings a vertical stability that was lacking in Buffalo's passing attack. With 3,000 yards accumulated in three years in Chicago, the former Carolina Panthers player confirms his elite status. A necessary restructuring for the future of the Bears

For Chicago, this departure is explained by a congestion of talent at the receiver position. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network indicates that the Bears should get a mid-round draft pick in return. Above all, this move allows general manager Ryan Poles to free up crucial space under the salary cap.

With the emergence of Rome Odunze and the recent selection of Luther Burden in the second round, Chicago is banking on youth to surround quarterback Caleb Williams. The obvious chemistry between Williams and tight end Colston Loveland late last season also made the decision to sacrifice Moore easier. By offloading his hefty contract, Chicago has given itself the means to strengthen other areas of its roster while placing its trust in its top prospects. This trade redefines the balance of power in the American Football Conference, making Buffalo an even more serious contender for the next Super Bowl.

