The Athletics are keeping the door open for Kyler Murray’s return to baseball.

Even though he is currently pursuing a well-established career in the National Football League, Kyler Murray could theoretically return to baseball one day.

The Oakland Athletics still hold his rights since they selected him ninth overall in the 2018 draft. data-end=”421″>ninth overall in the 2018 draft by the Major League Baseball .

The team's general manager, David Forst, recently confirmed that the organization remains open to the idea of Murray returning to baseball if the player ever decides to make that choice.

“Kyler is an elite quarterback in the NFL, and he clearly has plenty of opportunities to continue his football career,” Forst explained. “That said, he and his representatives know that we are always open to exploring a return to baseball with the A's if that time ever comes.” This statement revives a fascinating scenario for an athlete who has long been considered one of the greatest multisport talents of his generation.

Before becoming the star quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray had already made a name for himself in college baseball with the Oklahoma Sooners of the University of Oklahoma.entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>University of Oklahoma.

In college, he played primarily center field, but he could also play the outfield. His explosiveness, speed, and sense of the game convinced several MLB scouts that he had real potential in the sport.

In 2018, the Athletics chose to bet on him in the first round of the draft, a significant investment for an organization that believed in his future on the diamond.

However, Murray soon had to make a major decision about his career.

After an exceptional college football season—capped by the prestigious Heisman Trophy – he finally decided to devote himself fully to football.

This decision led him straight to the NFL, where he was selected first overall in the 2019 draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Now 28, Murray is firmly established as a quarterback in the NFL. Despite this, the fact that the Athletics still hold his rights creates a unique situation in professional sports.

In theory, if Murray ever decided to end his football career or explore another athletic avenue, the Athletics would still have priority in negotiating his return to baseball.

In reality, such a scenario remains unlikely in the short term. Murray remains a key player for the Cardinals and a quarterback known for his talent and explosiveness.

However, sports history is full of athletes who have tried their hand at multiple disciplines. The door left open by the Athletics shows that they have never completely given up on the idea of seeing Kyler Murray wear their uniform one day… but this time, on a baseball field.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.