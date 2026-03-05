The A’s are ready to negotiate with Kyler Murray if he chooses to leave the NFL.

Those who follow football know that Kyler Murray is leaving Arizona. His time with the Cardinals is coming to an end and he will have to find a new organization to continue his professional career.

Several teams are interested in him. But there is one organization that could surprise the sports world by signing him: the Sacramento A's. They still hold his rights, given that he was drafted ninth overall in the 2018 MLB draft when the A's were in Oakland.

Sacramento GM David Forst said he has spoken to the quarterback's baseball agents to remind them that the A's will always be there if he chooses to return to baseball. The door is clearly open.

“I'm sure there are plenty of opportunities for him to continue his football career,” Forst said. “He and his baseball representatives know that we're always open to him exploring a return to baseball with the A's if that time ever comes.”https://t.co/H9jr2c6X6W — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 5, 2026

Unless he faces a real wall in the NFL, I don't expect to see Kyler Murray return to baseball at all. I would be very, very surprised, at least, to see him leave the NFL at this point.

That being said, the A's are wise to keep their door open.

Because Murray has put so much effort into developing himself in the NFL, because he would surely have to go through the minors, because the baseball team plays in a minor league stadium, and because the A's don't have an extraordinary team, I can't see Murray choosing baseball in 2026.

At least, it wouldn't make sense.

But the A's, who know that the athlete loves baseball deep down, are right to try. Even though I can't see Murray fitting in with the outfield the A's have.

Of course, a trade could always be possible… but I feel like this is more speculative than anything else.

PMLB

Happy listening.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard We set the stage for the World Baseball Classic and look back at Max Scherzer's return to Toronto https://t.co/1UadBgiC8H — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) March 5, 2026

World Baseball Classic player signs with the Blue Jays.

Hours before the start of the 2026 World Baseball Classic, the first player from a tournament roster has already signed with an MLB organization. Catcher Giaconino Lasaracina, 22, who is on Italy's roster, has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. pic.twitter.com/JhIyU3YObD — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) March 5, 2026

What momentum.

Travis Bazzana has been thinking about a swing like this for a long, long time Australia cruising in the WBC opener pic.twitter.com/hDE5KQqoZ9 — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) March 5, 2026

Jeremy Pena has injured his finger.

Jeremy Pena will miss at least the start of the WBC after suffering a fractured finger pic.twitter.com/bxlftvFZ8y — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 4, 2026

Andrew McCutchen to Atlanta?

With Jurickson Profar reportedly facing a 162-game suspension, how will the #Braves respond?#BravesCountry

https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/IrigGLdGS3 — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) March 3, 2026

