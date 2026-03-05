The A’s are ready to negotiate with Kyler Murray if he chooses to leave the NFL.

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The A’s are ready to negotiate with Kyler Murray if he chooses to leave the NFL.
Credit: Reuters

Those who follow football know that Kyler Murray is leaving Arizona. His time with the Cardinals is coming to an end and he will have to find a new organization to continue his professional career.

Several teams are interested in him. But there is one organization that could surprise the sports world by signing him: the Sacramento A's. They still hold his rights, given that he was drafted ninth overall in the 2018 MLB draft when the A's were in Oakland.

Sacramento GM David Forst said he has spoken to the quarterback's baseball agents to remind them that the A's will always be there if he chooses to return to baseball. The door is clearly open.

Unless he faces a real wall in the NFL, I don't expect to see Kyler Murray return to baseball at all. I would be very, very surprised, at least, to see him leave the NFL at this point.

That being said, the A's are wise to keep their door open.

Because Murray has put so much effort into developing himself in the NFL, because he would surely have to go through the minors, because the baseball team plays in a minor league stadium, and because the A's don't have an extraordinary team, I can't see Murray choosing baseball in 2026.

At least, it wouldn't make sense.

But the A's, who know that the athlete loves baseball deep down, are right to try. Even though I can't see Murray fitting in with the outfield the A's have.

Of course, a trade could always be possible… but I feel like this is more speculative than anything else.

