“Stop ducking”: Former NFL player issues boxing challenge to Logan Paul

The enfant terrible of the web, now a leading figure in the WWE, is not lacking in audacity.

After verbally sparring with legend Tom Brady, Logan Paul is stepping up his game by issuing a colossal challenge to NFL athletes. Confident in his strength and footwork, he claims that no American football player could last the distance against him in a boxing ring.

The YouTuber made waves during his podcast, saying he is willing to put $1 million on the table for anyone who dares to take him on. He even specifically targeted the Cleveland Browns' giant, Myles Garrett, claiming he would “demolish” him with ease. A statement that did not go unnoticed in the league's locker rooms.

Le'Veon Bell steps up and denounces the dodging

Faced with these provocations, the most scathing response came from former Pittsburgh Steelers running back, Le'Veon Bell. Having successfully transitioned to boxing (with a professional record of 2-1), Bell did not mince words on social media. He accuses Paul of taking the easy way out by targeting novices rather than real fighters.

“Stop running away,” Bell said on X, proposing a showdown during the NFL draft weekend in Pittsburgh in April. Despite the huge media interest that such a fight would generate on pay-per-view, Logan Paul declined the offer, claiming that Bell was no longer an active player and wasn't marketable enough.

It's a hard excuse to buy, since Paul himself seems more inclined to challenge retirees or rookies than to risk his reputation against an athlete who has already proven himself in the ring. The psychological duel between the WWE star and the world of football has only just begun.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.