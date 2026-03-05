Rumor Corner: Steven Stamkos’ market heats up

Steven Stamkos will be a sought-after player in the coming hours. But the question we must ask ourselves right now is whether the Nashville Predators and the player really want to consider a departure at this point.

Nothing is less certain, considering that the player has said he does not want to leave. But that does not stop teams from calling Barry Trotz, of course. And once teams start calling, who knows what might happen.

Pierre LeBrun says that a few teams in the East have called in recent days.

On the Steven Stamkos front, my understanding is there are 3-4 teams in the East that have reached out to Nashville over the last few days. I don't think there's a firm trade offer on the table yet, but teams are inquiring to be sure. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 5, 2026

No offers have been made, and we imagine that this would require a salary cap hit. However, we can see that the veteran is still in demand.

My prediction: the Preds are laying the groundwork for a summer trade.

More information about Colton Parayko's intentions

Colton Parayko has refused togo to Buffalo. But that doesn't mean he won't be traded by tomorrow.

There is still interest in him in the NHL… and the defenseman also has preferences, as he has a no-trade clause.

According to Kevin Weekes, Parayko would like to stay in the West, and there are two clubs that have targeted the defenseman: the Ducks and the Kings. At least, that's what Weekes reported in a recent tweet.

Update Re @StLouisBlues D Parayko,

I'm told his preference as of now is

to stay in the West, and he's open to

the @LAKings and @AnaheimDucks

among potential landing spots.#HockeyX pic.twitter.com/n19TVEVXMr — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) March 5, 2026

Parayko is still one of the big names on the market. He didn't want to waive his no-trade clause to play with the Sabres… but still: he's being talked about as a guy who might change addresses before tomorrow.

Big right-handed defensemen are rare, after all.

And the fact that Parayko is experienced and a veteran who has already won the Stanley Cup may be appealing to some clubs…

Things are heating up in Philly

The Flyers are six points away from a playoff spot. And everything indicates that Daniel Brière would potentially like to improve his team… because he's stuck his nose into the Robert Thomas file in St. Louis.

Kevin Kurz (The Athletic) reported the information in an article.

Yes, the Flyers checked in on Robert Thomas — and the latest I've heard on Rasmus Ristolainen: https://t.co/QSlaCiY6uo — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) March 5, 2026

That said… there's one name that's getting a lot of attention in Philly right now, and that's Nicolas Deslauriers.

There is interest in the rugged forward right now.

And the Flyers, even though they are just a few points out of the playoffs, could still decide to send him elsewhere if the price is right…

NHL TRADES | Nicolas Deslauriers is attracting interest from certain teams: https://t.co/nBZC8VY29c — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 5, 2026

So things could be shaking up in Philadelphia.

I wonder if a guy like Owen Tippett could be of interest to other clubs… because we've already heard his name mentioned in some rumors over the past year.

It will be interesting to see how Daniel Brière plays his cards.

News about Sergei Bobrovsky

Will Sergei Bobrovsky be traded by tomorrow?

That's the question on everyone's mind right now. We know it's a possibility, and we also know that the goalie – who wants a long-term contract – has been linked to the Canadiens in recent days.

But according to Pierre LeBrun (The Athletic), we should also keep in mind the Golden Knights and the Hurricanes.

Pierre LeBrun: My sense is that Vegas and Carolina make the most sense if Sergei Bobrovsky moves – The Athletic (3/4) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) March 5, 2026

Both Vegas and Carolina may be missing the guy who can make a difference in front of the net.

And that's where Bobrovsky's name could become interesting, especially given that his contract (which has a cap hit of $10 million) expires at the end of this season.

As a rental player, he could prove to be the perfect solution… as long as he agrees to waive his no-trade clause to leave Florida.

In a nutshell

– It's up to him now.

A great opportunity for Monty… ὀ pic.twitter.com/S2eC87bmDx — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) March 5, 2026

– Jeff Petry is heading to Minnesota.

We have acquired the Minnesota Wild's seventh-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft in exchange for defenseman Jeff Petry. pic.twitter.com/387VQq0Eoa — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 5, 2026

— Minor trade between the Sharks and Canucks. The #SJSharks have acquired defenseman Jett Woo from Vancouver in exchange for defenseman Jack Thompson.

— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 5, 2026

