Official: Colton Parayko refuses to go to Buffalo

According to Elliotte Friedman, the Buffalo Sabres have officially announced that Colton Parayko has refused to waive his no-trade clause to join the club.

The Sabres will therefore have to change their plans to improve their defense.

Officially, Colton Parayko has declined to waive his no-trade clause to Buffalo — as is his contractual right. We will see where we go from here. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 5, 2026

Even though the Sabres are better than they used to be, they're still an ordinary organization in an ordinary city. So I'm not completely surprised.

And since the player has a no-trade clause, he has the right to use it. That's what it's there for.

Colton Parayko refusing to waive his NTC for the Buffalo Sabres is his right, given his NTC. Good on @andystrickland for cautioning this potential outcome yesterday when the deal was first reported. Mrtka and a 1st was a haul for St. Louis, but back to the drawing board. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) March 5, 2026

So I expect to see Parayko traded to another team by tomorrow. After all, it's clear that the Blues' plan is to get good value for their defenseman.

And in the current market, that's possible.

Details to come…