Official: Colton Parayko refuses to go to Buffalo

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: NHL

Wow.

According to Elliotte Friedman, the Buffalo Sabres have officially announced that Colton Parayko has refused to waive his no-trade clause to join the club.

The Sabres will therefore have to change their plans to improve their defense.

Even though the Sabres are better than they used to be, they're still an ordinary organization in an ordinary city. So I'm not completely surprised.

And since the player has a no-trade clause, he has the right to use it. That's what it's there for.

So I expect to see Parayko traded to another team by tomorrow. After all, it's clear that the Blues' plan is to get good value for their defenseman.

And in the current market, that's possible.

Details to come…

