Ninth violation for Myles Garrett

The defensive star of the Cleveland Browns , Myles Garrett , is back in the news for reasons off the field.

The National Football League defensive end has reportedly received his ninth speeding ticket since joining the league in 2017.

According to reports by ESPN, the player was pulled over last month while driving 94 mph in a 70 mph zone. The incident reportedly occurred on the night of February 21, specifically around 1:35 a.m., according to court documents.

Garrett will now face the usual proceedings. Unless he chooses to pay the fine before the scheduled date, he is expected to appear in court next Tuesday to answer the charge.

This situation is particularly noteworthy since it is not the first time the player has been penalized for this type of offense.

A history of traffic violations for the Browns star

Since being drafted by the Browns in 2017, Myles Garrett has racked up several speeding tickets. The one he received recently is already the ninth of his professional career.

In August, the player was pulled over for driving 100 mph in a 60 mph zone, which earned him another ticket.

These events contrast with Garrett's dominant image on the field, where he remains one of the most formidable defensive players in the NFL. His talent and impact in games make him a pillar of Cleveland's defense.

Last season, Garrett had an exceptional campaign. He set a personal record with 23 quarterback sacks, a performance that helped cement his reputation among the elite defensive players in the league.

His performances earned him the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award, a prestigious distinction that highlights his major influence on the field.

Although these incidents have no direct impact on his athletic performance, they attract media attention and could potentially raise questions within the organization or the league.

For now, there has been no official reaction from the Browns or Garrett himself regarding this new offense. The next few days will reveal whether the player will choose to pay the fine quickly or contest the ticket in court.

